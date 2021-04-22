Handyman at private

We are looking for a well-spoken and experienced Handyman, to work full-time. This is a newly created position that will report directly to the HR Manager.
The purpose of the job is to ensure that the house-keeping and general maintenance of the building and other handyman duties are undertaken with respect to the Company’s planned maintenance and emergency work scheduled.
Duties and Responsibilities
Ensure that compliance is maintained within required building in accordance with statutory regulations and Company standards
Responsible for day to day maintenance of the building and carry out general maintenance or housekeeping duties as directed by work instructions and maintenance plan;
Completes preventive maintenance according to the maintenance plan
Maintenance of efficient responses/feedback to complaints/queries received from HV, DRC and SSC regions.
Responsible for administration/correspondence and follow up functions related to the position
Completes work order records and files all related maintenance paperwork
Liaise with Company service providers in line with orders and or any other services aligned
Oversee and ensure all sub-contractors leave the area in a clean and tidy state when the work is completed
Manage and allocate parking to all new employees through an instruction from HR Manager/ Snr HR Practitioner assigned
Maintaining adequate stock levels of consumables and safe guarding of tools Responsible for housekeeping of storeroom
Prepare weekly/monthly and or quarterly reports within set timeframes for submission to the Human Resources Manager as requested
Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities
Painting, tiling, woodwork, electrical and other general handyman skills Good in working with hands and using handyman tools
Ability to work after hours and on weekends when required
Good organizational skills and active approach (great customer service) Must be able to work alone or with a team and organise help
Be fit (able to work up and down stairs) Attention to details and problem solver Ability to take instructions
Read, speak and write English
Qualifications
Basic literacy skills (read and write English)
Matric with 5 years’ experience or
7 – 10 years’ recognition of prior learning and handyman’s experience
Handyman Course Certificate will be advantage
Electrical and plumbing maintenance experience is highly preferred A relevant trade qualification will be advantageous
Basic computer literacy skills required
Driver’s license required
Desired Skills:
- Plumbing
- Tiling
- Plaster
- Landscaping
- Painting
- Carpentry
- Painting surfaces
About The Employer:
