Handyman at private

We are looking for a well-spoken and experienced Handyman, to work full-time. This is a newly created position that will report directly to the HR Manager.

The purpose of the job is to ensure that the house-keeping and general maintenance of the building and other handyman duties are undertaken with respect to the Company’s planned maintenance and emergency work scheduled.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that compliance is maintained within required building in accordance with statutory regulations and Company standards

Responsible for day to day maintenance of the building and carry out general maintenance or housekeeping duties as directed by work instructions and maintenance plan;

Completes preventive maintenance according to the maintenance plan

Maintenance of efficient responses/feedback to complaints/queries received from HV, DRC and SSC regions.

Responsible for administration/correspondence and follow up functions related to the position

Completes work order records and files all related maintenance paperwork

Liaise with Company service providers in line with orders and or any other services aligned

Oversee and ensure all sub-contractors leave the area in a clean and tidy state when the work is completed

Manage and allocate parking to all new employees through an instruction from HR Manager/ Snr HR Practitioner assigned

Maintaining adequate stock levels of consumables and safe guarding of tools Responsible for housekeeping of storeroom

Prepare weekly/monthly and or quarterly reports within set timeframes for submission to the Human Resources Manager as requested

Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities

Painting, tiling, woodwork, electrical and other general handyman skills Good in working with hands and using handyman tools

Ability to work after hours and on weekends when required

Good organizational skills and active approach (great customer service) Must be able to work alone or with a team and organise help

Be fit (able to work up and down stairs) Attention to details and problem solver Ability to take instructions

Read, speak and write English

Qualifications

Basic literacy skills (read and write English)

Matric with 5 years’ experience or

7 – 10 years’ recognition of prior learning and handyman’s experience

Handyman Course Certificate will be advantage

Electrical and plumbing maintenance experience is highly preferred A relevant trade qualification will be advantageous

Basic computer literacy skills required

Driver’s license required

Desired Skills:

Plumbing

Tiling

Plaster

Landscaping

Painting

Carpentry

Painting surfaces

About The Employer:

