Head of Content (Executive Producer level) at O’Brien Recruitment

This position requires a visionary, someone who can take the company forward and bring the company’s future ideas to life. Someone who can tell more than just a story – but can portray it from different angles, and make the content usable to all platforms including TV and Video. The content needs to be able to speak to all kinds of events and entertainment (Gaming, Student Life, Dancing, Sports etc.) The Head of Content is the visionary that leads the creation and execution of the content

strategy for her/his local market. She/He ensures year around relevant content for the defined

audiences, working with the other Media House functions to ensure a holistic content plan for the

audiences. She/He defines the quality standards for the development and production of video

content, working with the local creative community to develop and produce strategic long

form, serialized formats, or single short form videos. With the end goal of reaching more viewers

and engaging them for as long as possible, the content output should appeal first and foremost

to key local audiences and – when possible – also to international viewers. The Head of Content

oversees all content produced and commissioned by her/his team of internal and/or external

Producers and Content Specialists.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

#Has a vision of what we want to create and ensures year around relevant content for the

defined audiences

#Sets quality-, cost efficacy- and creative standards for the development, production, and

commissioning of content in the market

#Identifies top production partners and talent in the local market, that can deliver innovative,

state-of-the-art content from editorial to technical perspectives. Builds and maintains a network

of companies, creative professionals, agencies, co-producers, and partners within the specific

country

#Establishes strategic co-production opportunities with 3rd party broadcasters, platforms, and

brands

#Oversees execution and production of content in collaboration with Production Management,

guiding the local team through the process from concept phase to final delivery

#Serves as the main POC for all Content-related matters, aligning and collaborating regularly

with international producers and HQ stakeholders, ensuring full transparency regarding

project status and timelines

#Identifies and develops new story angles for existing projects, genres, and recurring content

opportunities (Athlete Projects, Opinion Leaders, Events, Team Presentations, On Premise,

Consumption Occasions etc.)

#Cooperates with the international TV Live producers when live events take place in the

country.

#Budget Management: Manage the overall content budget. This includes agency and

partnership contracts/retainers to ensure optimal and efficient budget spend, focused on the

right priorities, as per the content strategy.

EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:

Likely to be a senior content executive or Executive Producer by background, who has a proven

track record for developing and executing content strategy.

10+ years overall media employment in TV production, commissioning or similar, ideally in factual

entertainment, documentary, or reality.

Most recent work experience preferably as a staff member of a major TV network or large

production company, or uninterrupted freelance work for top-tier companies.

Proven track record developing and producing distinctive content, long-form, and short-form

Experience in managing multiple productions, budgets, and partners.

Familiarity with the regional content market (from TV, to OTT and social networks), including solid

relationships within the local creative community (production companies, talent, artists, musicians,

etc.)

Sound knowledge of the fundamental principles of storytelling in long and short form programming.

Editorial expertise, with the ability to evaluate and give clear, constructive feedback on ideas,

treatments, productions, etc.

Skills in coordinating and guiding production partners and teams from concept development

phase through to production and delivery.

A broad knowledge of all media production methods for creation and delivery essential.

Additional experience in writing for television, filming, editing, production management and other

aspects of development and production.

Clear understanding of the international content market, broadcast strategy, commissioning,

programming, audiences, ratings, branded content, etc.

The ability to work well within a large, international organization

A positive, solution-oriented work attitude

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: University Degree (Ideally In Communications, Journalism, Film

Studies or similar)

LANGUAGE REQUIREMENTS: Fluency in English (additional languages are a plus)

Learn more/Apply for this position