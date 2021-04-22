HR Business Partner Pretoria – Reference: 20698

Duties:

The purpose of the role is to provide professional Human Resources services across the entire employee life cycle for the allocated Business Units/Departments.

Build strategic partnerships with the allocated business units and service providers.

Initiates and Manage HR Projects required for the business unit.

Assist in the integration of new employees into the Departments/Business Units

Overseeing probation process.

Ensures that the probation timeline is adhered to and properly closed off.

Manage Employee Relations (ER) within the allocated business units

Provide an advisory function to employees and management.

Facilitate the working relationship within the department.

Coordinate Disciplinary and Grievance enquiries

Represent the company as and when required at the CCMA and/or Bargaining Council in labour law matters.

Manage the performance appraisals process for staff within the allocated business units and assist to identify training & development needs.

Implement and monitor the performance management system and processes.

Continuously train employees and line management on the use and importance of performance management.

Ensure compliance and implementation of company policies, processes and Legislative requirements.

Participate in the annual review of company policies and processes.

Give input into the Employment Equity and BBBEE reports.

Participate in the BBBEE verification processes where required.

Provide statistical data and reports related to all HR matters, including leave, discipline, recruitment, training etc.

Anticipate trends (e.g., high staff turnover during certain months for the year) and act in a pro-active manner.

Ensure that accurate records are kept by HR administrators for all employees.

Conduct job analysis and facilitate career development plans and programmes for all employees within the department

Conduct workforce planning and the allocation of task and duties for each role.

Ensure that updated job profiles are available for all positions within the Business Unit.

Update the organogram for all positions within the Business Unit.

Actively supports and monitors the implementation of a career development strategy for the Business Unit, including succession plans for key talent and key positions.

Maintain and monitor the implementation of the Company remuneration strategy within the Business Unit.

Conduct internal & external salary benchmarking.

Consider job evaluation processes and outcome and advise on impact of this on remuneration.

Supply payroll input as required.

Requirements

Tertiary qualification in Human Resources and/or Industrial Psychology, or related field required.

A minimum of 6 years’ experience in a HR Generalist role required.

Experience in VIP payroll system preferred.

Post graduate degree in Human Resources and/or Industrial Psychology is an added advantage.

Registration with the SABPP is an added advantage.

MS Office and MS Outlook

A good working knowledge of Labour Legislation required.

Good working knowledge of change management and Organizational Development (OD) practices required.

Desired Skills:

Human Resource Management

