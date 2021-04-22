IT Head

Apr 22, 2021

Role Purpose:

Provide strategic vision and IT leadership, directing, planning, organizing and controlling all IT functions within the Africa segment. Develop and implement a fit for purpose IT strategy, Digital Strategy and Data Strategy operating model and processes that enable business growth and development. Ensure delivery of a broad range of IT services, sponsoring process / system improvements and digital enablement aimed at the efficient and effective provision of IT services.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 10 years’ experience managing IT in a large corporate environment (essential)
  • 6-8 years in strategic IT planning, execution and people management role (essential)
  • 7 – 10 years’ experience in Enterprise Architecture (essential)
  • Financial services industry experience (essential)
  • Relevant Computer Science Degree qualification
  • Relevant post graduate qualification
  • Experience in working in the Rest of Africa
  • Experience in rolling out digital initiatives aimed at transforming the business in being future-fit and maturing complaints

Knowledge:

  • Understanding of IT industry and implications of existing and emerging technologies for the wider financial services business environment, with a key focus on systems integration and automation.
  • Understand IT landscape and challenges in working with businesses outside South Africa
  • Awareness of IT standards, governance frameworks and legislation, and understanding how these are relevant to the Business, to ensure compliance.
  • Demonstrated experience of developing and managing technology risks as a risk or control owner.
  • Full lifecycle design and development covering solution design, application design, development, testing and maintenance, network software, operating systems, multi-tier environments, desktop and workgroup software, middleware, server technology, fault tolerant environments, development tools.
  • The management of, or provision of advice on, the procurement of IT products and services.
  • Knowledge and understanding of the external and internal environment – global marketplace experience, developments and trends that could have an impact on the IT function.
  • Business Acumen – knowledge of functional business areas and industry knowledge

Skills:

  • Communication skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Analytical skills
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Critical thinking skills
  • Decision-making skills
  • Business acumen
  • Systems thinking
  • Design skills

