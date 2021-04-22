IT Head

Role Purpose:

Provide strategic vision and IT leadership, directing, planning, organizing and controlling all IT functions within the Africa segment. Develop and implement a fit for purpose IT strategy, Digital Strategy and Data Strategy operating model and processes that enable business growth and development. Ensure delivery of a broad range of IT services, sponsoring process / system improvements and digital enablement aimed at the efficient and effective provision of IT services.

Experience and Qualifications:

10 years’ experience managing IT in a large corporate environment (essential)

6-8 years in strategic IT planning, execution and people management role (essential)

7 – 10 years’ experience in Enterprise Architecture (essential)

Financial services industry experience (essential)

Relevant Computer Science Degree qualification

Relevant post graduate qualification

Experience in working in the Rest of Africa

Experience in rolling out digital initiatives aimed at transforming the business in being future-fit and maturing complaints

Knowledge:

Understanding of IT industry and implications of existing and emerging technologies for the wider financial services business environment, with a key focus on systems integration and automation.

Understand IT landscape and challenges in working with businesses outside South Africa

Awareness of IT standards, governance frameworks and legislation, and understanding how these are relevant to the Business, to ensure compliance.

Demonstrated experience of developing and managing technology risks as a risk or control owner.

Full lifecycle design and development covering solution design, application design, development, testing and maintenance, network software, operating systems, multi-tier environments, desktop and workgroup software, middleware, server technology, fault tolerant environments, development tools.

The management of, or provision of advice on, the procurement of IT products and services.

Knowledge and understanding of the external and internal environment – global marketplace experience, developments and trends that could have an impact on the IT function.

Business Acumen – knowledge of functional business areas and industry knowledge

Skills:

Communication skills

Problem solving skills

Analytical skills

Planning and organising skills

Interpersonal skills

Critical thinking skills

Decision-making skills

Business acumen

Systems thinking

Design skills

