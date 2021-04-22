Role Purpose:
Provide strategic vision and IT leadership, directing, planning, organizing and controlling all IT functions within the Africa segment. Develop and implement a fit for purpose IT strategy, Digital Strategy and Data Strategy operating model and processes that enable business growth and development. Ensure delivery of a broad range of IT services, sponsoring process / system improvements and digital enablement aimed at the efficient and effective provision of IT services.
Experience and Qualifications:
- 10 years’ experience managing IT in a large corporate environment (essential)
- 6-8 years in strategic IT planning, execution and people management role (essential)
- 7 – 10 years’ experience in Enterprise Architecture (essential)
- Financial services industry experience (essential)
- Relevant Computer Science Degree qualification
- Relevant post graduate qualification
- Experience in working in the Rest of Africa
- Experience in rolling out digital initiatives aimed at transforming the business in being future-fit and maturing complaints
Knowledge:
- Understanding of IT industry and implications of existing and emerging technologies for the wider financial services business environment, with a key focus on systems integration and automation.
- Understand IT landscape and challenges in working with businesses outside South Africa
- Awareness of IT standards, governance frameworks and legislation, and understanding how these are relevant to the Business, to ensure compliance.
- Demonstrated experience of developing and managing technology risks as a risk or control owner.
- Full lifecycle design and development covering solution design, application design, development, testing and maintenance, network software, operating systems, multi-tier environments, desktop and workgroup software, middleware, server technology, fault tolerant environments, development tools.
- The management of, or provision of advice on, the procurement of IT products and services.
- Knowledge and understanding of the external and internal environment – global marketplace experience, developments and trends that could have an impact on the IT function.
- Business Acumen – knowledge of functional business areas and industry knowledge
Skills:
- Communication skills
- Problem solving skills
- Analytical skills
- Planning and organising skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Critical thinking skills
- Decision-making skills
- Business acumen
- Systems thinking
- Design skills
