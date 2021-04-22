IT Operations Controller (12 Months)

JOB DESRCIPTION:

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance areas:

Assist with the design, development and documentation of operational processes, controls, procedures, management reports and other operational requirements.

Determine the operational impact of policy proposals through cooperation with the Policy Division.

Engage with the support areas within the South African Reserve Bank, such as Finance, Information Technology, Internal Audit and Risk Management and Compliance to ensure CoDI’s operational requirements are designed, documented, developed, tested and implemented.

Assist in overseeing the quality of services provided by CoDI partners and external service providers, including departments in the South African Reserve Bank.

Assist with overseeing the timelines, accuracy and completeness of data submissions by banks.

Support the integrity of CoDI data in order to process end-to-end deposit insurance functions.

Provide training and support to external and internal stakeholders.

Establish and maintain stakeholder relationships to ensure efficient running of CoDI, identifying future operational business requirements, opportunities for optimisation and possible solutions.

Participate in industry consultation and assist with drafting reports, discussion papers, system assessments and guidelines.

Ensure compliance with the legislative, regulatory and policy requirements of the South African Reserve Bank and CoDI.

Assist with the operational processes, preparations and execution of CoDI’s role in the resolution of a failed bank.

Conduct research in support of operations development, including the identification of areas of improvement aligned to international / domestic operational standards and best practices, in conjunction with the policy division.

Assist with the monitoring, evaluation and reporting on the achievement of the operational deliverables of the CoDI, proactively identifying possible solutions for service, system and process improvement.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of a degree in Information Technology, Finance, Banking or Operations; and

Minimum of 5-8 years’ experience.

Additional requirements include:

Good understanding of business operations practices, methodology and tools;

An understanding of the banking sector or similar environment;

Knowledge of business transformation and optimisation;

Good understanding of data and technology;

Facilitation and presentation skills; and

Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills.

