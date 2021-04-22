Legal & Regulatory Manager/Compliance Manager
R40,000-R45,000 CTC ( Basic, medical aid & retirement annuity)
The company seeks a dynamic and competent Legal and Regulatory Manager who wants to be part of a dynamic and fast-paced work environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring that appropriate processes, systems and structures are in place to manage compliance with the Company’s legal and regulatory obligations.
Admitted Attorney in Commercial Law and legal honors degree
7+ years’ experience in a Legal & Compliance role
Proficiency in dealing with third party regulators and licensing bodies
Previous experience in the Financial Services industry
Proven experience in operating at senior management level
Ability to think laterally, act decisively and take accountability
Ability to demonstrate impartiality and independence
Ability to work in a medium-sized team and add value across the organization
Mail CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree