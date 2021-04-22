Legal and Regulatory Manager

Legal & Regulatory Manager/Compliance Manager

R40,000-R45,000 CTC ( Basic, medical aid & retirement annuity)

The company seeks a dynamic and competent Legal and Regulatory Manager who wants to be part of a dynamic and fast-paced work environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring that appropriate processes, systems and structures are in place to manage compliance with the Company’s legal and regulatory obligations.

Admitted Attorney in Commercial Law and legal honors degree

7+ years’ experience in a Legal & Compliance role

Proficiency in dealing with third party regulators and licensing bodies

Previous experience in the Financial Services industry

Proven experience in operating at senior management level

Ability to think laterally, act decisively and take accountability

Ability to demonstrate impartiality and independence

Ability to work in a medium-sized team and add value across the organization

Mail CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

legal

regulatory

legal and regulatory

manager

Compliance Manager

law

admitted attorney

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position