Manager: Ethics and Compliance at National Research Foundation

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the boarder community in all fields science and technology, including natural science, engineering, social science and humanities. The Corporate Governance Unit is responsible for supporting the NRF Board and the CEO in ensuring high organisational performance, ethical leadership, accountability and organisational effectiveness through a robust system for managing governance, risk, policy development and maintenance, ethics, and compliance management. The NRF seeks to appoint highly skilled and open minded person to serve as the lead specialist providing organisation wide co-ordination and expertise in the areas of Ethics, Corporate Policy and Compliance. The post reports to Executive Director: Governance and is based in PRETORIA.

The key functions for this position are: Manage processes in the conceptualisation, development, final approval and maintenance of organisational policies in line with the NRF Policy Framework. Develop the scope for governance assurance requirements and design and drive appropriate combined assurance framework. Design and lead ethics and compliance programmes, training, surveys and initiatives organisation wide across all levels in the organization. Monitor and Report on status of policies, compliance and ethics to different governance structures, including the NRF Board and devise corrective action plans where necessary. Address enquiries from regulatory authorities and auditors regarding compliance with legislation, policies and standards. Lead the development of organisations Social & Ethics plan, monitoring and reporting.

Key requirements Minimum of a relevant post-graduate degree in Management Sciences/Corporate Law and relevant formal training/qualification in ethics management. Five (5) years relevant experience at specialist level in ethics and compliance domains, at least 2 of which must involve responsibilities as the lead in coordinating and management activities. Excellent track record of working a specialist with hands-on experience in ethics, corporate policy writing and a broad range of compliance regulations and regimes. Track record in designing and driving ethics and compliance programmes, interventions and conducting training at organisational level Excellent demonstration of ability and experience to articulate strategic importance of ethics and corporate policies to all levels in the organisation, including the Board. Advanced computer literacy and competency and excellent presentation skills. Ability to plan, and ensure delivery within quality and time expectations. Ability to execute multiple tasks of a complex nature and to work under pressure with some travel to business units located different parts of the country. Understanding of public and higher education sector including the science council environment will be an added advantage. As the Governance unit is critically dependent on working closely with the NRF Board, all corporate functions as well as with all divisions of the NRF, an ability to communicate and good understanding of governance functions is critical.

This is a re-advertisement and those who have applied in the previous round need not to apply.

The NRF is committed to the employment equity and redress and appointment to this position will be made in line with the NRF Employment Equity Plan. Correspondence will be conducted with the shortlisted candidates only

