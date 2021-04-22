Mechanical Clerk of Works at GIBB

GIBB Mining Services is a multi-disciplinary engineering design and project management enterprise, specialising in innovative and sustainable techno-economic holistic solutions for mining projects, from concept stage to commissioning and handover. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills. This Discipline is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Mechanical Clerk of Works.

We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

The successful candidate will be responsible for/should possess the following:

Responsible to monitor the activities performed by the contractor to ensure that sound engineering standards are adhered to

Ensure that legal requirements, codes of practices, group standards and policies are understood and adhered. Communicate any changes to legal requirements

Perform inspections on contractor equipment so that it meets safety standards and perform tagging of equipment as per mine procedure

Monitor contractor’s activities in accordance with the MHSA, ISO 14001, OSHAct

Responsible for planning and overseeing contracts to ensure timely completion within the approved budget.

Plan and designate project resources, monitor progress, and keep relevant Owners stakeholders informed at all times.

Control the quality of deliverables while managing any necessary changes. Ensure that the QCP per contractor is managed and up to date.

Issuing of construction drawings and ensuring that the drawing register is up to date

Carry legal appointment for specific area of responsibility

Ensure the correct and timeous delivery of materials and equipment as per schedule

Ensure that contractors comply with contractual program

Meeting health and safety goals

Investigating causes of accidents and other unsafe conditions on the job site

Finding the best way to prevent potential accidents through meaningful risk assessments

Location: Site based (Mpumalanga)

Contract duration: 19 months (may vary dependent upon construction progress

Maximum working hours per month: 192

Work times: May include abnormal working times to suit construction / commissioning requirements

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Qualified artisan, ideally with National Technical certificate

Experience:

10+ years construction

Desired Skills:

MHSA

ISO 14001

OSHAct

