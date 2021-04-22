National Property Administrator

Requirements:

Matric

Financial BCOM or BTECH

3 – 5years experience as a property administrator

Duties:

Engaging with the Regional Property teams and key National Stakeholders on a daily basis, accountable for audit compliance and co-ordination of projects impacting SAP RE-FX, ensuring Leases and Rentals are administered in line with International

Accounting Protocols (IAS17, IFRS16) and/or related systems.

Responsible for loading National Property contracts (or company assigned portfolios) in SAP with an absolute focus on completeness and accuracy.

Assisting with Financial queries and Lease management queries.

Coordinate monthly reporting for portfolios assigned, responsible for account escalations on non-payments or delayed payments.

Review and correction of discrepancies between VIPP and SAP databases on an ongoing basis.

Should you meet all requirements please email your application to [Email Address Removed]

