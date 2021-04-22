Occupational Therapist – UK at Drake International

Are you interested in moving to the UK? One of the largest healthcare trusts in the UK is looking for Occupational Therapists (with Adult experience) to join their team supporting and serving patients across Greater London and [URL Removed] day the Trust provides high-quality healthcare in people’s homes and local clinics, helping them to:
- stay well
- manage their own health with the right support
- avoid unnecessary trips to, or long stays in, hospital.
Requirements:Essential
- BSc degree or equivalent in Occupational Therapy
- Current Registration Licence
- Minimum 1 year registered practice
- English language proficiency: IELTS or TOEFL (unless from majority-English speaking country)
Desirable
- HCPC Registration
- Driver’s licence
ABOUT THE ROLEJob Purpose:
- To be an active member of the multidisciplinary clinical team, providing an Occupational Therapy service within each specialist rotational area
- Work in a variety of settings including clinics, clients’ own home, residential care homes, continuing care homes and community centres
- Work within professional standards and clinical guidelines, promote best practice and undertake all aspects of clinical duties as an autonomous practitioner including assessing and treating own caseload of clients, with support of senior staff
- Build up and maintain key relationships with referring services and the band 5 occupational therapy services to facilitate appropriate referrals and an understanding of the role of the Occupational Therapist and the Multi- professional team
- Support self and service development through active participation in Continuing Professional Development (CPD), In service training, and by participating in any audit or research being undertaken by the
- Complete a service development project within each rotation
Main clinical duties and responsibilities
- Work with a caseload of patients with varying complexities and needs
- Planning and delivery of occupational therapy to patients within a defined service, prioritising clinical needs to provide an effective service.
- Independently carry out rehabilitation programmes aimed at improving or maintaining independence.
- Monitor, evaluate and modify interventions in order to measure progress and ensure effectiveness.
- Assess and order equipment as identified by patient need.
- Ensure all equipment provision is fit for purpose and patient/team members are aware of the instructions for safe use.
- Apply a high level of understanding of the effect of disability and provide advice to users/carers as appropriate.
- Respond effectively to changing needs of the patient caseload.
- Make appropriate onward referrals
Salary: Ã‚Â£[Phone Number Removed]; per annum (NHS Band 5 Salary) + High Cost Area Supplement + generous relocation packageThe Trust is offering a generous relocation package which includes the following:
- International flight to the UK
- Visa sponsorship and fee (3 years)
- Cash advance of Ã‚Â£300
- First month’s accommodation
- Welcome pack on arrival
- Accommodation and meals provided during quarantine period
- Initial HCPC registration fee
- Contribution to English language test (if applicable)
For more information regarding the application process, requirements and the package on offer, visithttps://careers.drakemedox.co.uk/ahps/
About The Employer:
Drake International