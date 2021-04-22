Occupational Therapist – UK at Drake International

Are you interested in moving to the UK? One of the largest healthcare trusts in the UK is looking for Occupational Therapists (with Adult experience) to join their team supporting and serving patients across Greater London and [URL Removed] day the Trust provides high-quality healthcare in people’s homes and local clinics, helping them to:

stay well

manage their own health with the right support

avoid unnecessary trips to, or long stays in, hospital.

Requirements:Essential

BSc degree or equivalent in Occupational Therapy

Current Registration Licence

Minimum 1 year registered practice

English language proficiency: IELTS or TOEFL (unless from majority-English speaking country)

Desirable

HCPC Registration

Driver’s licence

ABOUT THE ROLEJob Purpose:

To be an active member of the multidisciplinary clinical team, providing an Occupational Therapy service within each specialist rotational area

Work in a variety of settings including clinics, clients’ own home, residential care homes, continuing care homes and community centres

Work within professional standards and clinical guidelines, promote best practice and undertake all aspects of clinical duties as an autonomous practitioner including assessing and treating own caseload of clients, with support of senior staff

Build up and maintain key relationships with referring services and the band 5 occupational therapy services to facilitate appropriate referrals and an understanding of the role of the Occupational Therapist and the Multi- professional team

Support self and service development through active participation in Continuing Professional Development (CPD), In service training, and by participating in any audit or research being undertaken by the

Complete a service development project within each rotation

Main clinical duties and responsibilities

Work with a caseload of patients with varying complexities and needs

Planning and delivery of occupational therapy to patients within a defined service, prioritising clinical needs to provide an effective service.

Independently carry out rehabilitation programmes aimed at improving or maintaining independence.

Monitor, evaluate and modify interventions in order to measure progress and ensure effectiveness.

Assess and order equipment as identified by patient need.

Ensure all equipment provision is fit for purpose and patient/team members are aware of the instructions for safe use.

Apply a high level of understanding of the effect of disability and provide advice to users/carers as appropriate.

Respond effectively to changing needs of the patient caseload.

Make appropriate onward referrals

Salary: Ã‚Â£[Phone Number Removed]; per annum (NHS Band 5 Salary) + High Cost Area Supplement + generous relocation packageThe Trust is offering a generous relocation package which includes the following:

International flight to the UK

Visa sponsorship and fee (3 years)

Cash advance of Ã‚Â£300

First month’s accommodation

Welcome pack on arrival

Accommodation and meals provided during quarantine period

Initial HCPC registration fee

Contribution to English language test (if applicable)

For more information regarding the application process, requirements and the package on offer, visithttps://careers.drakemedox.co.uk/ahps/

About The Employer:

Drake International

Learn more/Apply for this position