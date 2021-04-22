Pharmacist (ends 31 March 2024) MRU

A Pharmacist (Fixed Term Contract – ends 31 March 2024) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s MatCH Research Unit (MRU) in Durban – Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Background

MRU is a division of the Wits Health Consortium under the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the University of the Witwatersrand. We are committed to supporting the millennium development goals aimed at gender equity, maternal and child health and combatting HIV.

These guide our work which focuses on sexual and reproductive health with research being conducted in microbicides, barrier methods, service integration, and contraception. We conduct clinical, behavioral, operations and implementation science research and support health systems strengthening including capacity building and technical support.

Main purpose of the job

Manage the MRU pharmacy

Location

MRU Durban – Commercial City Research Site

Key performance areas

Pharmacy Management

Dispensing, pharmaceutical care and other study-related activities

Stock control

Administration

Required minimum education and training

Bachelor of Pharmacy degree

Current Registration with South African Pharmacy Council

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Relevant Post-graduate qualification

Experience in medicine supply management implementation of quality improvement programmes

Certification in good clinical practice (GCP)

Experience of working in an NGO/clinical trial setting

Mentoring, supporting and facilitation experience also desirable

Management, coordination and planning skills

Demonstrate resourcefulness, communication, report writing and administrative skill

Ability to work under pressure and in a diverse environment

Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment

Leadership skills and ability to solve problems

Thorough with good attention to detail

Self-motivation with high regard for excellence, work ethic, values and integrity

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 5 years relevant experience in a public health setting and a driver’s license

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 29 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Learn more/Apply for this position