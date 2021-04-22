Pharmacist (FTC ends 31 March 2024) MRU

A Pharmacist (Fixed Term Contract – ends 31 March 2024) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s MatCH Research Unit (MRU) in Durban – Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Background
MRU is a division of the Wits Health Consortium under the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the University of the Witwatersrand. We are committed to supporting the millennium development goals aimed at gender equity, maternal and child health and combatting HIV.
These guide our work which focuses on sexual and reproductive health with research being conducted in microbicides, barrier methods, service integration, and contraception. We conduct clinical, behavioral, operations and implementation science research and support health systems strengthening including capacity building and technical support.
Main purpose of the job
- Manage the MRU pharmacy
Location
- MRU Durban – Commercial City Research Site
Key performance areas
- Pharmacy Management
- Dispensing, pharmaceutical care and other study-related activities
- Stock control
- Administration
Required minimum education and training
- Bachelor of Pharmacy degree
- Current Registration with South African Pharmacy Council
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Relevant Post-graduate qualification
- Experience in medicine supply management implementation of quality improvement programmes
- Certification in good clinical practice (GCP)
- Experience of working in an NGO/clinical trial setting
- Mentoring, supporting and facilitation experience also desirable
- Management, coordination and planning skills
- Demonstrate resourcefulness, communication, report writing and administrative skill
- Ability to work under pressure and in a diverse environment
- Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment
- Leadership skills and ability to solve problems
- Thorough with good attention to detail
- Self-motivation with high regard for excellence, work ethic, values and integrity
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum 5 years relevant experience in a public health setting and a driver’s license
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 29 April 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.