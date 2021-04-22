Urgently required is a Pharmacy Manager
Effective governance and medication risk management
Implement Pharmacy best operating practice related to medication safety management
Ensure compliance with SAPC, DOH and Company legal and professional standards
Effective quality management
- Drive the Antimicrobial Stewardship and Clinical Pharmacy Programs in the hospital
- Drive the implementation of and compliance to the quality management system
- Achieve required customer service levels and drive continuous improvement
Effective financial and asset management
- Achieve hospital budgeted financial measures relating to pharmacy
- Actively manage the utilization and cost of sales of pharmaceuticals in line with budget
- Implement company pharmaceutical product conversion and cost saving opportunities
- Build effective working relationships with doctors and the multifunctional hospital team
- Drive identified growth and efficiency initiatives
- Achieve stock targets
Effective people management
- Demonstrate visible leadership aligned to the company values, operating model and strategy
- Recruit, retain, motivate and develop pharmacy staff
- Provide direction and inspire positive work behaviour in the team
Essential Requirements:
B. Pharm / Dip. Pharm, and current registration with the South African Pharmacy Council
At least 5 years hospital experience
Understanding of relevant legislation, operating structures and relationships within a hospital environment
Proven leadership and people management experience
Computer proficiency (MS office)
Clear criminal record
Desired Skills:
- Hospital Pharmacy Management
- Registration with Pharmacy Council
- Leadership and staff management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Pharmacist
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Pharmacy Council
About The Employer:
Large company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Large company benefits