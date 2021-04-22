Pharmacy Manager

Urgently required is a Pharmacy Manager

Effective governance and medication risk management

Implement Pharmacy best operating practice related to medication safety management

Ensure compliance with SAPC, DOH and Company legal and professional standards

Effective quality management

Drive the Antimicrobial Stewardship and Clinical Pharmacy Programs in the hospital

Drive the implementation of and compliance to the quality management system

Achieve required customer service levels and drive continuous improvement

Effective financial and asset management

Achieve hospital budgeted financial measures relating to pharmacy

Actively manage the utilization and cost of sales of pharmaceuticals in line with budget

Implement company pharmaceutical product conversion and cost saving opportunities

Build effective working relationships with doctors and the multifunctional hospital team

Drive identified growth and efficiency initiatives

Achieve stock targets

Effective people management

Demonstrate visible leadership aligned to the company values, operating model and strategy

Recruit, retain, motivate and develop pharmacy staff

Provide direction and inspire positive work behaviour in the team

Essential Requirements:

B. Pharm / Dip. Pharm, and current registration with the South African Pharmacy Council

At least 5 years hospital experience

Understanding of relevant legislation, operating structures and relationships within a hospital environment

Proven leadership and people management experience

Computer proficiency (MS office)

Clear criminal record

Desired Skills:

Hospital Pharmacy Management

Registration with Pharmacy Council

Leadership and staff management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Pharmacist

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Pharmacy Council

About The Employer:

Large company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Large company benefits

