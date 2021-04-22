PR Specialist

Owner of Public Relation related KPI according to country marketing strategy.

Manage daily operation of PR related tasks.

Have good direct relation with key media owner and journalist.

Damage control if PR crisis arises.

Management of KOL, influencers, internet personality

3 years PR Related Experience

Good communication skills.

Media knowledge

sense of ownership

2 to 5 years

Diploma

The Client Holdings is committed to becoming the favorite smart terminal product and mobile internet service provider for consumers in emerging markets. Since the establishment of the company, The Client has been committed to providing users with high-quality multi-brand smart terminals with mobile phones as the core, and based on self-developed smart terminal operating systems and traffic portals to provide users with mobile Internet services. Clients owns well-known mobile phone brands emerging markets, as well as digital accessories brand Oraimo, home appliance brand Syinix, and after-sales service brands.

