Product Services Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Your ‘day to day’

Plan and execute Marketing, PD, Operations projects related to new product launches, execution of LPEs, manufacturing of cigarette prototypes and ECP/WOT/BPT products.

Provide Quality support in the process of new equipment industrialisation.

Responsible for initiating improvements related to processes and products, providing technical or analytical direction to solve quality / operational issues while looking for productivity and standardisation opportunities

Client DetailsA global player in the Tobacco industry, with over 600 staff in South Africa they are the 2nd largest tobacco company in the country. They have a focus on rolling tobbaco, chews and Snuff. Their goal is to move towards reduced risk tobacco products. Operations based in Boksburg.DescriptionProject Management

Lead execution of new product launches, modified products or special event packaging (LPEs, VAO, promo event packaging, etc.) at affiliate level in close cooperation with all involved departments, functions, affiliates.

Consolidate all information related to new projects and product launches at affiliate level and timely advise all involved departments to define the terms and resources needed.

Provide vital feasibility studies/checks, plan, coordinate and organize execution.

Analyse projects at initial stage to define potential risks and find solution.

Check newly developed documents (e-DDA; GTPs, Color Standards) and provide Product development Department and Project Leader with information on test results.

Provide technical Quality support and expertise in the process of unique designs development.

Supervise implementation status of projects and raise problems in a timely manner to provide corrective actions and follow-up with implementation.

Supervise new product launches at all stages of production.

Provide support during new/repaired equipment qualification to provide compliance of manufactured products with PM quality requirements.

Construction Validation & Certification

Plan, organize and coordinate the process of prototypes production and testing of improved stem, cut filler, filters, cigarettes and packaging in order to assure compliance to local standards and PMI requirements to achieve competitive quality of new/changed product at the market.

Plan, organize, coordinate timely manufacturing of cigarette prototypes and execution of ECP/BPT/WOT projects related to new product launches, changes in existing products based on trial plans received from Project Department in strict compliance with requirements/procedures.

Ensure availability of required NTMs & tobacco materials for prototype production on the floor by means of creating PRs, following-up arrival of NTMs, panning of test CF&FI production in close cooperation with all involved departments. Provide preparation of vital documents to ensure timely delivery of NTMs & CFs and prototype samples for smoking analysis, subjective evaluation, test purposes to relevant smoking labs, affiliates, Marketing agencies, etc.

Quality Support

Provide technical Quality support and expertise in order to improve material, products and Quality performances.

Ensure timely quality support in case of any quality problems encountered on products, providing quality risk assessment and an accurate action plan/solution that immediately mitigates impact on Quality and Production KPI’s.

Provide support for the review/update of manufacturing process characterization and other

documents when required.

Productivity Initiatives

Challenge all standard processes and products in order to propose productivity initiatives.

Lead initiatives in order to improve the quality standards of products.

Support the work team to plan tests and analysis needed availing themselves of the concept of: Total Quality, Lean Manufacturing and Total Productive Maintenance (TPM).

Collaboration

Ensure strong partnership with internal/external partners focusing on collaboration and information exchange to ensure excellent quality and Compliance with company requirements, standardisation and continuous improvement.

Execute internal and external training to affiliate employees, as specialist in QMS, quality

process and product to drive and share excellence within the business.

Health, Safety & Environment

Promote and apply all rules concerning Quality, environment, health and safety.

Report all situations requiring actions in order to minimise or eliminate risks exposure to personnel, company assets and societal impacts and be in line with or ahead of any applicable Law requirements and company standards.

ProfileWho we’re looking for

Master’s degree in Biological Sciences, Physical Sciences, Engineering or equivalent

Minimum 5 years of experience in quality assurance in FMCG industry

2 years Project Management experience

Solid knowledge of product quality, relevant standards (ISO, GMP) requirements.

Advanced knowledge on Quality tools, root cause analysis, analytical skills, statistical

tool knowledge.

tool knowledge. Good knowledge of SAP

Experience with a world-class manufacturing is advantageous

Job Offer

Competitive Salary with a global Tobacco producer / Manufacturer

Opportunity based on the East Rand (Boksburg)

Company growth

About The Employer:

Global Tobacco Business

