Project Manager

REQUIREMENTS:
- Diploma in Project Management Prince 2 or Similar
- PFMA experience beneficial
- Broadcasting and Studio experience advantagious
- Own Transport and Valid Drivers License
- 12 Months Fixed Term Contract
DUTIES:
- Manage the design, construction and equipment of the free standing self contained broadcast studio with the objective of broadcasting Educational contents to over 400 schools using video
Desired Skills:
- Providing Services to Government
- Project Management Reporting
- Broadcasting and Studio Experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
