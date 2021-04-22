Project Manager

Apr 22, 2021

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Diploma in Project Management Prince 2 or Similar
  • PFMA experience beneficial
  • Broadcasting and Studio experience advantagious
  • Own Transport and Valid Drivers License
  • 12 Months Fixed Term Contract

DUTIES:

  • Manage the design, construction and equipment of the free standing self contained broadcast studio with the objective of broadcasting Educational contents to over 400 schools using video

Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Providing Services to Government
  • Project Management Reporting
  • Broadcasting and Studio Experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

12 Month Fixed Term Contract

