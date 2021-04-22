ReactJS Developer (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Develop cutting-edge front-end code while providing your technical design expertise as the next ReactJS Developer sought by a leading global Digital Solutions Tech company. Your tech toolset must include strong ReactJS and JavaScript. Currently, you will be permitted to work remotely. Please note this is a 6-Month Contract.DUTIES:

Provide technical design input and develops front-end and client-side code for web applications and services.

Work closely with Sponsors, Business Analysts and Developers to lead the discovery and user interface design phases of complex application development projects.

Develop and support web and React/ JavaScript applications.

Ensure security is a critical element in all tasks.

Work with all levels of management on the strategic direction of user interfaces.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position