SALT SOFTWARE ENGINEER (Cape Town) at National Research Foundation

The Southern African Large Telescope (SALT), in partnership with the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO), invites applications from suitably qualified individuals for a SALT Software Engineer (SSE) to join our Operations Team based in Cape Town. The main responsibilities of the successful candidate will be supporting the daily maintenance and operation of the largest optical telescope in the Southern Hemisphere along with the design and development of new software for use in specialised telescope and scientific instrument projects.

The role can be tailored to the strengths of the successful individual as there are many projects in progress spanning the areas of mechanical, electrical, informational, optical, software, and system engineering. Close work with our multi-disciplinary team of engineers and technicians will be required to brainstorm solutions to complex and unique problems, providing you with opportunities to grow your knowledge and experience in various fields.

Our work with international science and technology partners may require you to travel abroad. You may also be required to publish papers and attend relevant conferences, such as the international SPIE conference on Astronomical Telescopes and Instrumentation, to present projects or research that you have led or contributed to.

Responsibilities:

The SSE supports the SALT Technical Operations team to operate, maintain, fault-find, repair, and modify the software of the electro-optical instruments of the telescope, as well as the building management system and related subsystems. The appointee will be required to:

Â· Perform software design, development and support through all stages of the development life-cycleÂ· Perform software maintenance and upgrades on telescope instruments, plant and equipment softwareÂ· Provide software support to electrical, mechanical, and astronomy teamsÂ· Design and test software Acceptance Test Procedures as part of subsystem commissioningÂ· Perform fault finding and bug fixesÂ· Assist with preparing the telescope for nighttime operationsÂ· Software configuration controlÂ· Standby duties

Minimum requirements:

Â· B. Eng. / B. Sc. in computer science or electrical engineering or related fieldÂ· Two years of software development experience in a scientific, engineering, instrumentation, or industrial environment

Experience in the following:

Â· Relational databases, MySQL and data scienceÂ· Programming in NI LabVIEW or C-style programming languagesÂ· Web-development, Javascript and PythonÂ· Linux development environmentÂ· Version control tools such as Subversion and GitÂ· AI and Machine Learning

Knowledge:

Â· Systems engineering principles

Desirable Attributes:

Â· Be a strongly motivated individual with initiative and problem-solving skillsÂ· Able to work with minimal supervision to design, code and test software in a structured fashionÂ· Participate and thrive in a collaborative environmentÂ· Good communication skills in oral and written EnglishÂ· Tackle challenges methodically and analytically

The position will be for 4 years, domiciled in Cape Town. The salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

SAAO is committed to Employment Equity and Redress.

Learn more/Apply for this position