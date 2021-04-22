Sea Logistics Customer Care Expert

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric – or similar NQF Level
  • Apprenticeship / Vocational Course (preferred)
  • Other degree / diploma – freight forwarding ( preferred)
  • Experience in Sea Logistics and Freight Forwarding (preferred)
  • Good command of the English Language – both written & spoken
  • Good communication & conflict resolution skills
  • Decision making & problem solving skills
  • Analytical & organizing skills

Responsibilities

  • Customer Care and Satisfaction: to pro-actively advise and consult to ensure customer satisfaction
  • Shipment Management: Qualification and entry of customer orders into the operational execution process
  • Complaint Management
  • Quotation Management: Qualification of customer inquiries, provide KN quotations and updates, set final selling price with individual adjustments within the given price band and in line with the national leeway in decision-making (front-line empowerment)
  • Customer On boarding: Inclusion and transfer of customer requirements into the systems; Accompanying (initial) customer order
  • Customer Data Management: Maintenance and integration of customer data in the systems
  • Operational Customer Relationship Management: knowledge exchange with the sale; establishment of an operative customer relationship (sales support)
  • Reporting (creating, refining and reviewing reports)

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

