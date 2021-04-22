Sea Logistics Customer Care Expert

Minimum Requirements

Matric – or similar NQF Level

Apprenticeship / Vocational Course (preferred)

Other degree / diploma – freight forwarding ( preferred)

Experience in Sea Logistics and Freight Forwarding (preferred)

Good command of the English Language – both written & spoken

Good communication & conflict resolution skills

Decision making & problem solving skills

Analytical & organizing skills

Responsibilities

Customer Care and Satisfaction: to pro-actively advise and consult to ensure customer satisfaction

Shipment Management: Qualification and entry of customer orders into the operational execution process

Complaint Management

Quotation Management: Qualification of customer inquiries, provide KN quotations and updates, set final selling price with individual adjustments within the given price band and in line with the national leeway in decision-making (front-line empowerment)

Customer On boarding: Inclusion and transfer of customer requirements into the systems; Accompanying (initial) customer order

Customer Data Management: Maintenance and integration of customer data in the systems

Operational Customer Relationship Management: knowledge exchange with the sale; establishment of an operative customer relationship (sales support)

Reporting (creating, refining and reviewing reports)

