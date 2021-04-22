Search Engine Marketing Specialist at Elemental Web Solutions

Elemental is hiring! Calling all SEM Maestros! If you’re looking for a new opportunity and would like to be part of a tight-knit team, keep on reading…

IS THIS YOU?

At Elemental, we consider ourselves a family, if this sounds a little like home, great!

You’re a Google Certified SEM expert with at least 5 years experience? Awesome!

You’re able to conceptualize what you are doing and feel confident that you’re making wise decisions for our company.

You’re a master at assessing risk – you know the difference between changes that can greatly damage a website’s progress and changes that can move the needle forward.

You love getting involved! Whether it’s creating a new case study, writing a blog article or researching the latest trends, you’re always ready to dive in and help out where you can.

You’re organised. Updating project management tools or using good ol’ spreadsheets is no problem – because with everything happening around you, how could you not be.

You thrive under pressure. Strict deadlines? No problem!

You’re a people person with superb interpersonal and communication skills.

You’re someone who lives and breathes SEM, this isn’t just a job to you.

You have an understanding of B2B & B2C campaign types. Very good understanding of ecommerce ads, tracking & reporting.

Familiarity with the following platforms: Google Ads, Analytics, Tag Manager, Merchant Center, Search Console, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL GET UP TO

Keyword research.

Maintain and optimise website content on various CMS platforms.

Develop and implement link building strategies.

Perform audits with recommendations as outcomes.

Stay ahead of latest SEO trends and implement measures to relieve the effects of major algorithm updates.

Work closely with the dev team to ensure SEO best practices are properly implemented on newly developed sites.

Recommend changes to website architecture, content, linking and other factors to improve SERP positions for target keywords.

Monthly reporting on SEM performance.

Tag Manager implementation.

SEO performance and Search Console management experience.

Interact with clients to gain insights into their business and suggest SEM strategies.

Working with tools such as Hotjar, making recommendations based on findings.

Designing pitch/proposal documents and cost estimates for clients for internet marketing services.

Design and manage internet marketing campaigns for internal and client accounts.

Implement SEO analysis, strategy, recommendations and updates for clients and internal projects.

Perform ongoing monitoring of results and performance of SEO strategies.

Generate reports for campaigns and provide relevant analysis and recommendations.

Assist with social media and content marketing activities.

Perform client service duties, including client meetings, client calls and presentations.

Reporting to management on the progress of projects, strategies, trends in the industry and methods which can be implemented to improve the service offering and client acquisition.

Provide internal training related to SEO, paid search, internet and content marketing.

Performance of general ad-hoc tasks as may be required.

Manage client & internal ad accounts.

Must be able to produce results (ROI) on campaigns.

WHAT’S ON OFFER

We are offering between R25 – R35k per month. Your salary will depend on your creds, skills, and experience, we are negotiable if you are a perfect fit for our company!

OUR VALUES

Show up, step up and own it! Most importantly have FUN!

Don’t just meet expectations, exceed them and be proud of it.

Add a personal touch in everything you do, we’re human after all.

Arrive with a smile and leave with one too 🙂

Desired Skills:

Google Ads

Google Analytics

Tag Manager

Merchant Center

Search Console

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Instagram

About The Employer:

WE THINK YOU WILL LOVE IT HERE

We love everything web and digital. We are a young (yet experienced), team of designers, developers, and marketers.

Our office is based in Table View, Cape Town. We have been operating for over 15 years, working with national and international clients, so you will constantly be exposed to clients who operate in a wide range of industries.

We believe in keeping our culture STRONG, that is why we have regular team events and spend some Friday afternoons jamming some music, playing arcade games and playing table tennis, all while we enjoy a cold brewski.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual Bonus

