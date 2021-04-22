Senior BI Developer (MSBI/SQL Server Stack) – Fourways / JHB – up to R960k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading Management Consulting Firm specialising in the Business Intelligence Solutions & Data Analytics space, servicing clients in the SA market, including several major banks and insurance providers among others has a fantastic opportunity for a Senior BI Developer.

Don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity. APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

Relevant Degree / Diploma

Microsoft Certified e.g. MCSE (Ideal)

5+ years of relevant experience

Skills / Knowledge in:-

SQL Server

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

MDX

DAX

PowerBI

Azure

Data Factory

Reference Number for this position is LN52594 which is a permanent position based in Fourways/JHB offering a cost to company salary of up to R960k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL Server

SSIS

SSAS

PowerBI

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position