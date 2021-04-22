Senior BI Developer (MSBI/SQL Server Stack) – Fourways / JHB – up to R960k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading Management Consulting Firm specialising in the Business Intelligence Solutions & Data Analytics space, servicing clients in the SA market, including several major banks and insurance providers among others has a fantastic opportunity for a Senior BI Developer.
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree / Diploma
- Microsoft Certified e.g. MCSE (Ideal)
- 5+ years of relevant experience
- Skills / Knowledge in:-
- SQL Server
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SSAS
- MDX
- DAX
- PowerBI
- Azure
- Data Factory
Reference Number for this position is LN52594 which is a permanent position based in Fourways/JHB offering a cost to company salary of up to R960k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
