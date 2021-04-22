Senior C# Developer with Angular – REMOTE – R950k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Mid-sized international business with huge reach within South Africa – bringing you prestige, growth and access to big name projects as well as new project work using mainly cutting-edge technologies.

This environment could suit both the hard-core Developer wanting technical growth as well as the less passionate Developer wanting growth into less technical management.

This role calls for a Senior C# Developer with Angular experience to work on an exciting Project for an African Bank; you will either learn or get involved in higher level delivery aspects and work with a team of talented devs.

Along with 4-8 years’ experience; the tech stack includes:

C#

Angular

.Net Core

Web API

JavaScript

Agile

Azure Cloud a bonus

SOLID

REST

AWS

Reference Number for this position is RS52694 which is a permanent or contract position based in Rivonia but working Full Remote offering a cost to company salary of Up to R950K pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

