Senior C# Developer with Angular – REMOTE – R950k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Mid-sized international business with huge reach within South Africa – bringing you prestige, growth and access to big name projects as well as new project work using mainly cutting-edge technologies.
This environment could suit both the hard-core Developer wanting technical growth as well as the less passionate Developer wanting growth into less technical management.
This role calls for a Senior C# Developer with Angular experience to work on an exciting Project for an African Bank; you will either learn or get involved in higher level delivery aspects and work with a team of talented devs.
Along with 4-8 years’ experience; the tech stack includes:
- C#
- Angular
- .Net Core
- Web API
- JavaScript
- Agile
- Azure Cloud a bonus
- SOLID
- REST
- AWS
Reference Number for this position is RS52694 which is a permanent or contract position based in Rivonia but working Full Remote offering a cost to company salary of Up to R950K pa negotiable on experience and ability.
