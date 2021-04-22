Senior Human Resource Practitioner at Private

The Council is looking for a suitably qualified Snr Human Resources Officer who will be responsible for providing an effective and efficient Human Resources function that is aligned with departmental and company strategic goals

Duties and responsibilities

Main function will be to administer the training function nationally

Compile and coordinate WSP and advise Management accordingly with regards to training interventions that need to be scheduled

Ensure the ATR/ WSP are submitted to the Service SETA

Identify and assess the workforce’s current skill levels and compare them with the skills required to meet future business objectives and recommend appropriate solutions or courses to also improve skills throughout the Council.

Ensure training feedback documentation is completed after each training intervention and provide feedback to relevant Management.

Ensure all new employees complete an induction course on relevant work processes within the first month.

Coordinate the on-boarding of new employees with management and ensure completion within the required timelines.

Assist with the compilation of training manuals & material.

Source appropriate training courses to accommodate the required training needs

Use initiatives to identify relevant training courses and share information with Management

Assist with the development of training budget (monitor costs and keep programmes in accordance with budget)

Ensure quality assurance of training and development

Maintain training records and update the HR system on a monthly basis (attendance registers; invoices and schedules)

Review and assess Employee Study Assistance for approval while complying with Training and Development policies and procedures.

Review training and development policies, recommend changes and ensure accurate interpretation thereof.

Participate and report on training at different forums

Assist with succession planning initiatives and its administration

Contribute to the development and implementation of the HR strategy

Coordinate and drive HR initiatives as required in line with the area of specialization

Serve as coach to employees and managers in building high performing teams, enhancing employee engagement and improving retention of high-potential staff.

Support the HR Manager in facilitating the Employment Equity and Skills. Facilitate committee meetings and submit relevant statutory reports as needed.

Assist with Organizational Development activities and projects including Change Management processes.

Compile relevant HR Reports (On a monthly, quarterly or annual basis)

Prepare and facilitate monthly Regional HR Business Partnering Meetings. Ensure ongoing HR systems data integrity (Sage People HR/ Performance

Management System/ E-Learning etc)

Internal HR processes improvement and auditing thereof.

Will be responsible for 2 regions in respect of various HR services including recruitment and selection

Knowledge/Experience/Skills/Requirements

Ability to build strong effective relationships with all employees as well as external

and internal stakeholders, i.e. service providers, colleagues and management. Above average verbal and written communication and listening skills

Ability to withstand pressure and manager multiple tasks

Must at all times be diplomatic and assertive (where needed) with employees and /or customers.

Ability to overcome obstacles and meet targets and deadlines, thereby producing the specified results

Ability to work independently and use initiatives along with problem solving abilities

Must be a good team player and achieve objectives

Must be meticulous in carrying out tasks/instructions etc

Good interpersonal and decision making skills

Good analytical skills with attention to details. Excellent report writing skills and experience

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Service SETA experience would be advantageous.

In-depth exposure and experience in all HR functional areas.

Good knowledge and basic exposure to junior/supervisory and people management skills.

Knowledge of the relevant legislations e.g. EEA, SDA etc

Solid experience in statutory reporting such as WSP, ATR and EE

Qualifications

Relevant Diploma/Degree in Human Resources/ Industrial Psychology or related HR field

A postgraduate degree will be an added advantage

A minimum of 5 to 7 years’ experience in Learning and Development with proven track record

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in administering and compiling WSP/ ATR for a medium to large organization

Previous experience in coordination and facilitation of EE and Training committees

Advance knowledge of Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint. Sage People 300 HR system experience (highly advantageous)

IMPORTANT NOTICE

THE COUNCIL’S EMPLOYMENT EQUITY TARGETS WILL BE APPLIED

Desired Skills:

EEA

SDA

WSP

ATR

EE

SAGE People 300 HR

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

