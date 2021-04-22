Senior Java Developer

Education and Experience

· Minimum o Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications.

· 6 years Java systems development experience

· Java EE knowledge and experience

· Experience with SOAP and REST services

Preferred

· IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar).

· Angular Framework o Spring Framework

· ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience

· JMS, Tibco EMS experience

· Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge

· SOAP and REST (XML/JSON)

· Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks

· Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)

Advantageous

· Honours degree

· DevOps/Continuous integration

· Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position