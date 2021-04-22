Senior Java Developer

Education and Experience
· Minimum o Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications.
· 6 years Java systems development experience
· Java EE knowledge and experience
· Experience with SOAP and REST services
Preferred
· IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar).
· Angular Framework o Spring Framework
· ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience
· JMS, Tibco EMS experience
· Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge
· SOAP and REST (XML/JSON)
· Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks
· Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)
Advantageous
· Honours degree
· DevOps/Continuous integration
· Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted