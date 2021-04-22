Senior Software Engineer

Key performance areas:

Design, code, test and implement APIs and applications in

C# with .NET Framework and .NET Core and vNext

Work with architecture and engineering team members to build components and APIs for the enterprise

Requirements:

Have a relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ software engineering experience building APIs and applications

Have proven experience developing APIs and web services (Web API, REST)

Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core, C#, Web API, Entity Framework

Have a good understanding of ASP.NET MVC, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML and XAML

A strong commitment to professional service delivery

Planning and organizing ability

Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills

The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy

The following would be advantageous:

Experience with agile development methodologies and test driven development

Exposure to SOA and microservices design and principles

Exposure to mobile development using technologies such as Xamarin or REACT

Exposure to Azure DevOps and CI/CD concepts

Exposure to Apache Kafka and Red Hat OpenShift (or similar container technologies)

Desired Skills:

.net

.net Core

C#

Web API

REST

Angular

SQL

