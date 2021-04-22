Senior Software Engineer

Key performance areas:
- Design, code, test and implement APIs and applications in
- C# with .NET Framework and .NET Core and vNext
- Work with architecture and engineering team members to build components and APIs for the enterprise
Requirements:
- Have a relevant tertiary qualification
- Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ software engineering experience building APIs and applications
- Have proven experience developing APIs and web services (Web API, REST)
- Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core, C#, Web API, Entity Framework
- Have a good understanding of ASP.NET MVC, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML and XAML
- A strong commitment to professional service delivery
- Planning and organizing ability
- Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal
- Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy
The following would be advantageous:
- Experience with agile development methodologies and test driven development
- Exposure to SOA and microservices design and principles
- Exposure to mobile development using technologies such as Xamarin or REACT
- Exposure to Azure DevOps and CI/CD concepts
- Exposure to Apache Kafka and Red Hat OpenShift (or similar container technologies)
Desired Skills:
- .net
- .net Core
- C#
- Web API
- REST
- Angular
- SQL