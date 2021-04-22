Senior Software Engineer

Apr 22, 2021

Key performance areas:

  • Design, code, test and implement APIs and applications in
  • C# with .NET Framework and .NET Core and vNext
  • Work with architecture and engineering team members to build components and APIs for the enterprise

Requirements:

  • Have a relevant tertiary qualification
  • Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ software engineering experience building APIs and applications
  • Have proven experience developing APIs and web services (Web API, REST)
  • Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core, C#, Web API, Entity Framework
  • Have a good understanding of ASP.NET MVC, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML and XAML
  • A strong commitment to professional service delivery
  • Planning and organizing ability
  • Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
  • The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy

The following would be advantageous:

  • Experience with agile development methodologies and test driven development
  • Exposure to SOA and microservices design and principles
  • Exposure to mobile development using technologies such as Xamarin or REACT
  • Exposure to Azure DevOps and CI/CD concepts
  • Exposure to Apache Kafka and Red Hat OpenShift (or similar container technologies)

Desired Skills:

  • .net
  • .net Core
  • C#
  • Web API
  • REST
  • Angular
  • SQL

