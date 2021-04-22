Skilled Telesales Agent at The Conducive Group

Summary

If you want to work in a thriving work environment that rewards good DISCIPLINE and ENERGY then we want you. We are looking for people to join a winning telesales team!!!!!!

Write your own paycheck at the end of every month and start living the life that you dream off TODAY!!!!!

R3000 Basic + uncapped commission across multiple product streams

Please send CV directly to [Email Address Removed] so that interviews can be arranged for as soon as possible!

Education and Experience

Matric (NSC)

Proven telesales experience (minimum of 1 year)

Cold calling experience is a primary requirement

Key Competencies

High energy and discipline

Multi lingual

Well spoken

Confident

Persuasive

Proactive thinker

Resilient

Strong negotiation skills with the ability to resolve issues

Able to work within a high paced environment

Self-motivator

Desired Skills:

Sales

Customer engagement

Strong work ethic

Strong communication skills

Driven

Go getter

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We are sales and business optimisation experts.

We take a sustainable approach to the management of your sales workforce. Conducive offers customised outsourced solutions that reduce costs, boost sales and promote customer retention.

With a solid background across a broad spectrum of industries, Conducive’s team of well trained staff leverages this expertise to improve your operations and grow your sales.

Our service capabilities are tailored to suit the requirements of corporates; SME’s and call centre sales channels. To find our more please visit our website [URL Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus

