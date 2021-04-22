SNR Network Engineer

Senior Network Engineers are responsible for designing, implementing, monitoring and managing the local and wide area networks of an organisation to ensure maximum uptime for users. The role can include designing system configurations, documenting and managing the installation of a new network, and maintaining and upgrading existing systems as necessary.
Operates company’s internal data communications systems. Plans, designs and implements local and wide-area network solutions between multiple platforms and protocols (including IP and VOIP).
Supports/troubleshoots network issues and coordinates with vendors for installation of such items as routers and switches. Works on project implementation. Provides training and assists with proposal writing. Conducts project planning, cost analysis and vendor comparisons.
Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Designing and implementing new network solutions and/or improving the efficiency of current
- Installing, configuring and supporting network equipment including routers, wireless LAN, 1x and radio links.
- DNS and
- Procuring network equipment and coordinating activities of subcontractors involved with network
- Configuring firewalls, routing and switching to maximise network efficiency and security
- Maximising network performance through ongoing monitoring and
- Arranging scheduled upgrades and investigating faults in the
- Updating network equipment to the latest firmware releases and reporting network status to key
- Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware, and
- Perform hands-on installation and maintenance tasks on network components such as routers, switches and
- Monitor network activity and configure network systems using complex computer software
- Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when
- Protecting data, software, and hardware by coordinating, planning and implementing network security
- Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolving hardware, software, and other network and system
- Maintaining, configuring, and monitoring virus protection software and email
- Cisco IPT skills and experience
- QoS
- Strong troubleshooting skills and willingness to engage teams a keen willingness to engage with production machine suppliers to ensure standards are met and adhered to.
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
Bachelor’s degree in information technology or related field of study with a network engineering focus.
Relevant certifications, e.g. ITIL ,CCIE (Cisco), CCNP (Cisco), JNCIE-ENT (Juniper), Network+ (CompTIA), WCNA (Wireshark)
Required Experience:
- Substantial experience working in a networking environment
- Solid experience with network security
- WAN and LAN experience
- Experience in wireless equipment, protocols, standards, and wireless LAN design
Desired Skills:
- Network design & implementation
- Network infrastructure & network hardware
- programming
- security storage & systems
- application & network infrastructure protocols
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma