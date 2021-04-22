SNR Network Engineer

Senior Network Engineers are responsible for designing, implementing, monitoring and managing the local and wide area networks of an organisation to ensure maximum uptime for users. The role can include designing system configurations, documenting and managing the installation of a new network, and maintaining and upgrading existing systems as necessary.

Operates company’s internal data communications systems. Plans, designs and implements local and wide-area network solutions between multiple platforms and protocols (including IP and VOIP).

Supports/troubleshoots network issues and coordinates with vendors for installation of such items as routers and switches. Works on project implementation. Provides training and assists with proposal writing. Conducts project planning, cost analysis and vendor comparisons.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Designing and implementing new network solutions and/or improving the efficiency of current

Installing, configuring and supporting network equipment including routers, wireless LAN, 1x and radio links.

DNS and

Procuring network equipment and coordinating activities of subcontractors involved with network

Configuring firewalls, routing and switching to maximise network efficiency and security

Maximising network performance through ongoing monitoring and

Arranging scheduled upgrades and investigating faults in the

Updating network equipment to the latest firmware releases and reporting network status to key

Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware, and

Perform hands-on installation and maintenance tasks on network components such as routers, switches and

Monitor network activity and configure network systems using complex computer software

Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when

Protecting data, software, and hardware by coordinating, planning and implementing network security

Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolving hardware, software, and other network and system

Maintaining, configuring, and monitoring virus protection software and email

Cisco IPT skills and experience

QoS

Strong troubleshooting skills and willingness to engage teams a keen willingness to engage with production machine suppliers to ensure standards are met and adhered to.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

Bachelor’s degree in information technology or related field of study with a network engineering focus.

Relevant certifications, e.g. ITIL ,CCIE (Cisco), CCNP (Cisco), JNCIE-ENT (Juniper), Network+ (CompTIA), WCNA (Wireshark)

Required Experience:

Substantial experience working in a networking environment

Solid experience with network security

WAN and LAN experience

Experience in wireless equipment, protocols, standards, and wireless LAN design

Desired Skills:

Network design & implementation

Network infrastructure & network hardware

programming

security storage & systems

application & network infrastructure protocols

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

