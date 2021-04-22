Software Developer at GoldenRule

The Role: A leading insurance brand is searching for developers to join their dynamic and fast-paced team. Purpose of the role is to design, develop, implement, and support technological solutions to meet business requirements in accordance with [URL Removed] and Experience: At least 3 years of full-time software development experience. ?Relevant IT Qualification.Additional Information Languages: ? Java ? SQL ? Scripting languages

Frameworks and specs: ? Java EE 7+ ? OAuth 2.0 ? REST ? SOAP ? Microservice architectures ? Docker/Kubernetes ? JSF (bonus) ? Angular 2+ (bonus) Other: ? Cloud services ? RDBMS ? Document databases ? Basic networking ? ELK stack ? CI/CD pipelines Methodologies: ? ScrumKey Accountabilities: Produce code that is easily maintainable. ? Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications. ? Adhere to technical standards. ? Produce code that is well documented. ? Consume secured REST API’s. ? Adhere to architecture principles and policies. ? Contribute in design sessions. ? Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates. ? Assist other developers. ? Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews. ? Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.

? Prepare technical specifications. ? Perform unit and system testing. ? Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to. ? Adhere to deadlines. ? Participate in all scrum ceremonies

