A financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a 12 month contract positions for a Solutions Architect
The main purpose of this position is to coordinate the architectural design of solutions to support the business goals and ensure alignment of business and information technology at a solution level within the ESD Renewal Programme that run by the Economic Statistics Department within the Company
The scope will include but will not be limited to:
- Provide solution architecture consulting/services for the projects within the ESD Renewal Programme.
- Provide solution architecture consulting/ services for ESD initiatives that are in the Demand Management Phase
- The number of projects and initiatives will be negotiated and agreed with the service provider and the solution architect during the onboarding phase
- Provide solution architecture services for projects within the ESD Programme and Department and the end-to-end delivery of solutions for ESD
- Combine architectural ‘as-is’ (baseline) and ‘to-be’ (target) models for various domains (business, data, application and technology) with roadmaps to create an overall solution architecture and roadmap with the supporting transition architectures
- An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or an equivalent.
- A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
- Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.
- Experience with facilitating workshops.
- Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes