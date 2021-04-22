Solutions Architect

A financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a 12 month contract positions for a Solutions Architect

The main purpose of this position is to coordinate the architectural design of solutions to support the business goals and ensure alignment of business and information technology at a solution level within the ESD Renewal Programme that run by the Economic Statistics Department within the Company

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

Provide solution architecture consulting/services for the projects within the ESD Renewal Programme.

Provide solution architecture consulting/ services for ESD initiatives that are in the Demand Management Phase

The number of projects and initiatives will be negotiated and agreed with the service provider and the solution architect during the onboarding phase

Provide solution architecture services for projects within the ESD Programme and Department and the end-to-end delivery of solutions for ESD

Combine architectural ‘as-is’ (baseline) and ‘to-be’ (target) models for various domains (business, data, application and technology) with roadmaps to create an overall solution architecture and roadmap with the supporting transition architectures

An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or an equivalent.

A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.

Experience with facilitating workshops.

Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes

