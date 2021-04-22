Specialist Solution Analyst at Reverside

Specialist Solution Analyst Role in JHB – EE/Non-EE position – Local / Any

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Specialist Solution Analyst Professionals with solid experience and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.Work as part of DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques, and practices to elicit, define & organize business requirements. Translate & document business requirements into user stories & specifications (Full stack, Cross-System) detailing integration points, business & associated risk/opportunities to be realized. And following this analysis, work, collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks & outcomes.Analysis:

Proactively build relationships, apply analytical techniques to elicit and validate business(product & service needs ahead of demand.

Implement routines to get to know/ become an expert in various business processes(eg: spend time in business & with users)

Translate elicitedneeds & acknowledge acquired into user story format that is immediately usable for DevOps teams ( right languaging, format for building & testing)

Prepare & prioritise the backlog of requirements for the user stories linked to the proposed solutions

Work collaboratively with Tribe leads ( Technical Product/Service Owners) to buils a roadmap & vision for the products & services(including detailed analysis requirements & solution scope)

Define measures of success & key outcomes for various solutions/ changes including detailed acceptance criteria for all features.

Define testing requirements ( pass or fail test cases)

Support the development of detailed business cases( including defining solution characteristics, effort estimations etc)

Solution Design ( within DevOps Context)

Translate business requirements into detailed systems requirements. Detailed system requirements must include all capabilities, interfcaes, and functionalities within and across technologies.

Build detailed user stories to be leveraged for system requirements design (modular)

Leverage business analysis & modelling tools and apply notation standards such as UML/BPMN to dramatically/visually document business requirements, business processs, system processes and integration.

Facilitate processes to ensure integrated requirements are socialized, understood, and approved across the broad range of stakeholders to be impacted( this includes various processes eg: risk/governance forums, change council, scrum meetings/ Devops team capability building solution design sessions etc)

Understand & leverage knowledge on the organisations technical landscape, environment and broader architecture to define integration points across tech stacks for various requirements.

Work collaboratively with project /program teams, squads, scrum masters and engineersto define backlog, release & Devops / project planning implications of the requirements development & roadmap

Continuously improve system requirements mapping (eg : leverage input from questions asked etc to consistently improve the quality of the requirements analysis for easier interpretation by the development teams)

Work as part of the embedded DevOps team throughout the design process to review solution design( features and functionality)

Facilitate resolution during development & testing phases for any change requirements

Solution Delivery & Testing(manual)

Define the manual testing stragtegy & test cases for various solutions (where it makes sense to do so)

Define & validate quality & testing parameters (+/-) & plans for the solution ( socialize & translate these to automation testing teams)

Develop manual testing frameworks and patterns for the solution

Lead the manual testing process for various solution (eg: execute test cases, analyse results)

Provide real time feedback for the DevOps teams on change requirements identified throughout the testing process

Review & monitor system sunstainability resilience etc throughout the testing process (eg : integration) and in production

Define and monitor overall backlog planning for effective solution delivery

Provide developer and user support during user acceptance testing

People

Provide coaching and mentoring across the DevOps team as well as to developing anyalysts across the estate

Conduct per reviews & problem solving within and across the broader team

About The Employer:

Education & Experience Required

6-8 years business & systems analysis experience

6-8 years experience in working with multidisciplinary teams

Experience in agile Methodology & working embedded withi an agile team

Degree or Diploma in computer science or business administration

Information system Analyst certification from Institute for the certification of computing professionals, expert level

6- 8 years coaching & mentoring experience

Banking domain experience preferred

Expertise in systems Design & Integration

Testing Certification

Expertise in Development

Expertise in Business Continuity Management & Disaster Recovery

Expertise in Governance, compliance & audit

Expertise in quality Assurance & Testing

Expertise in systems & integration design

Competencies

Examining Information

Documenting Facts

Interpreting Data

Interacting with People

Establishing Report

Articulating Information

Conveying Self confidence

Producing Output

