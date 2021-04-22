SQL & Automation Engineer

Responsibilities include:
- Design and implement software robotics and process automation in support of business requirements, software and industry best practices.
- Participate in the development of new offerings and innovation in the automation space.
- Carry out development, unit as well as end-to-end testing, troubleshooting and training of software robots and programmed automation.
- Contribute end to end with a Dev/Ops approach to Automation and help in upfront configuration and ongoing administration and support.
- Manage the end-to-end process of implementing automation solutions using RPA and Integration technologies.
- Support internal and external customers by developing, testing, and deploying automation solutions using RPA, database, and integration technologies.
- Supports investigation and remediation of production level issues.
- Supports production deployments processes and performance testing.
- Ensures quality by supporting coding and architectural standards and thorough unit testing.
- Assist in testing and UAT efforts.
- Follow secure coding standards and processes including SDLC and Change Management.
- Participate in design and peer reviews.
- Conduct demos for automation and integration stewards and business stakeholders.
- Supports skills transfer by mentoring new resources on best practices and development.
- Communicate and Collaborate effectively within automation and Integration team, remote team, and all supporting teams.
Education and experience:
- IT Related Degree or IT Related Diploma with standard maths in high
- Minimum 3-5 years with MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS
- Experience XML, and JSON
- Scripting experience Visual Basic will be beneficial
- Solid understanding of workflow design principles.
- Extensive experience with SQL database
- Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities
- Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration
- Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL
- SSIS
- SSAS
- SSRS
- XML
- JSON
- VB