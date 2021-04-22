SQL & Automation Engineer

Apr 22, 2021

Responsibilities include:

  • Design and implement software robotics and process automation in support of business requirements, software and industry best practices.
  • Participate in the development of new offerings and innovation in the automation space.
  • Carry out development, unit as well as end-to-end testing, troubleshooting and training of software robots and programmed automation.
  • Contribute end to end with a Dev/Ops approach to Automation and help in upfront configuration and ongoing administration and support.
  • Manage the end-to-end process of implementing automation solutions using RPA and Integration technologies.
  • Support internal and external customers by developing, testing, and deploying automation solutions using RPA, database, and integration technologies.
  • Supports investigation and remediation of production level issues.
  • Supports production deployments processes and performance testing.
  • Ensures quality by supporting coding and architectural standards and thorough unit testing.
  • Assist in testing and UAT efforts.
  • Follow secure coding standards and processes including SDLC and Change Management.
  • Participate in design and peer reviews.
  • Conduct demos for automation and integration stewards and business stakeholders.
  • Supports skills transfer by mentoring new resources on best practices and development.
  • Communicate and Collaborate effectively within automation and Integration team, remote team, and all supporting teams.

Education and experience:

  • IT Related Degree or IT Related Diploma with standard maths in high
  • Minimum 3-5 years with MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS
  • Experience XML, and JSON
  • Scripting experience Visual Basic will be beneficial
  • Solid understanding of workflow design principles.
  • Extensive experience with SQL database
  • Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities
  • Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration
  • Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • SSRS
  • XML
  • JSON
  • VB

Learn more/Apply for this position