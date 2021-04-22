Stock Controller

A well-established retailer is looking for a well-spoken Stock Controller based in Montana, with previous retail experience, high attention to detail, and strong administrative skills. The successful candidate must have worked with large amounts of stock.

Minimum Requirements:

Completed matric certificate

High Attention to detail

Strong administration skills

Retail experience

Target driven individual

Stock take exposure and experience

Strong Stock control experience

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Handling general queries and issues for the Stock Controllers in other branches.

Managing monthly stock takes.

Liaising with suppliers with regards to cost prices and stock wrongly received.

Supervise and hand out daily tasks to storeroom assistants.

Managing the storeroom handling all stock.

Processing purchase orders.

Receiving deliveries.

Reconciling delivery notes with purchase orders.

Recording serial numbers where applicable.

Hazard counts and reconciliation of stock.

Testing return and repair equipment, arranging returns with suppliers.

Learn more/Apply for this position