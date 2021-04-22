Technical Development Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The Technical Development Manager (TDM) has overall responsibility to support the projects during the opportunity and development phase by managing the engineering, supply chain and project control resources and work streams to deliver a consistent EPC Technical and Commercial offer to Business Development.

The TDM is the key liaison between Solutions and Business Development and reports directly to the Business Developer.

Client DetailsA global player in the renewable energy space, with a focus on solar power. These solutions range from Cape Town into and around Africa as well. The Technical Development manager will help engage customers on a commercial level and will be involved in supporting the Business Development of the company.Description DUTIES:

Gather all useful information and inputs from Business Development Department and support them to prepare the deliverables for the Decision Gate 1 and 2.

Coordinate and plan Engineering, Supply Chain and Project control internal resources and work streams to ensure smooth and efficient documentation delivery.

Responsible for overall technical work streams in early phases of solar PV projects, including feasibility and front-end engineering studies, site studies, PV and HV technical preliminary design and design specifications in contracts.

Lead the development of technical concepts and solutions of the projects, identifies optimal solutions from a technical, commercial and execution perspective at early stage including civil, mechanical, and electrical aspects of solar PV plants, interconnection and high-voltage design, yield assessments, as well as assessment of other technologies (floating PV, hybrids, etc).

Ensure that the EPC budget is competitive and consistent with specific Technical Solutions, uncertainties and risks of the projects.

Lead external and internal technical development processes and collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to successfully lead the project to construction start.

Manage EPC deliverables in Request for Proposals (RFPs) and Tenders organised by the off-takers.

Work in a core regional team consisting of a handful of project development and project finance resources to jointly ensure we reach the company’s ambitious growth targets.

Support the organisation by developing and updating the Operating System to streamline processes, ensure homogeneous quality of the deliverables and efficient delivery.

If APPLICABLE – SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES IN REGION OR COUNTRYIn collaboration with Supply Chain and Engineering, you will :

conduct market reviews on latest available technology for solar in your region.

develop a network of partners, consultants, suppliers and contractors.

understand the local technical-economic of the renewable energy sector in the region.

CRITICAL INTERFACES

You will work closely with business development on daily basis.

You will interact with Engineering, Supply Chain and Project control people involved on the projects.

You will interact with partners, consultants, contractors on technical and economic matters

You will present business case and EPC budget to EVP Solutions during decision gate process.

You will report to the TDM team leader on weekly basis and warn him about challenges you will face and propose solutions or mitigations actions.

Core technical competencies

Contract management Understand all relevant contracts (EPC, O&M, Grid Connection, PPA, etc) and ensure compliance with all contractual requirements.

Project and process management, Initiate, manage and drive implementation of projects or processes in line with agreed project charter and aligned with expectations for time, quality and costs.

Risk Management Ability to understand and mitigate risk to project programme, quality and cost, in respect to the project baseline, and minimum requirements.

Reporting and presentation, ability to prepare reports in line with relevant quality requirements (accurate, on time, relevant, aligned and proactively) and in a user-friendly way. Communicate and present findings in a good way, adapted to the audience of the report/presentation.

Interface and Stakeholder management, communicate effectively with other departments, external parties such as suppliers, contractors, lenders.

O&M and Management, ability to create trust and build confidence in our abilities.

Financial Control and Analysis, overview of cost drivers in EPC projects, cost benchmarks, market trends, cost sensitivity etc.

Understanding of financial metrics such as revenue, Capex, Opex, EBITDA and EBIT on project and segment level.

ProfileQualifications and Experiences

Technical university level degree, ideally electrical or mechanical engineering.

5 – 10 years professional experience, ideally from other renewable players, renewable consulting firms.

Language: fluent both written and spoken in English and Arabic. fluent both written and spoken in French will be a plus.

Experience with business development phase of projects and understanding of power markets and in particular renewable energy is desirable.

Strong knowledge of technical aspects of renewable energy, power generation, interconnection and transmission.

Experience with overall management and planning of technical work streams of large infrastructure projects within the renewables industry.

Commercial mindset and experience with optimising overall business from a technical design and execution perspective.

Working knowledge and understanding of main technical contract structures in the renewables industry.

Participation in constructing phase and Operating and Maintenance phase is desirable.

Expert level of proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including presentation software and Excel.

Flexible and adaptable with a “can-do” attitude and solutions oriented, Proactive, organised and methodical.

Job Offer

Opportunity to works with a global player in renewable energy.

A competitive salary + benefits with growth options in the organisation.

Location based in Cape Town

About The Employer:

Technical Development Manager – Solar energy

Learn more/Apply for this position