Accountant

Addo region

R 30 000 per month

Our client is inviting applications from candidates who have a “pull-your-sleeves up and work” kind of attitude and someone who is a team player to be responsible for preparing books to trail balance stage; must be comfortable with capturing data and reconciling it; solid accounting debit and credit knowledge; assist in implementing and monitoring financial organisational controls; assist with cost control; assist with month end; assist with annual financial statements; processing daily wages using Pastel payroll; processing fortnightly wages; EMP201 declarations; UI-19’s; department of labour audits; COMPSOL (process IOD’s); SIZA; vehicle checklists; SETA; petty cash and credit cards; workman’s compensation and general office administration functions. Must be Pastel and MS Office proficient. Relevant tertiary qualification essential.

Closing date: 30 April 2021, Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

team player

Year End Accounts

Preparation of annual accounts

Trial Balance

Pastel Payroll

Pastel Proficient

MS Office Proficient

