Agent: Client Care at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To provide administrative service and support to Capitec Bank’s clients; utilizing product knowledge to attend to enquiries and complaints relating to account information and card transactions.
- To provide support to all clients making use of Capitec Bank’s Internet Banking and Mobile Banking services.
Experience
Minimum:
- 1 – 2 years inbound contact centre
- Customer service experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Call centre processes and procedures
- Customer care and service protocol
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Telephonic / Call skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Planning and Organising
- Persuading and Influencing
- Deciding and Initiating Action
Additional Information
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Able to work a 45 hour week inclusive of weekends and public holidays on a shift basis including night shift
- Willing to work additional hours on occasion upon request
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.