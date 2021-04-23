Agent: Client Care at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 23, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To provide administrative service and support to Capitec Bank’s clients; utilizing product knowledge to attend to enquiries and complaints relating to account information and card transactions.
  • To provide support to all clients making use of Capitec Bank’s Internet Banking and Mobile Banking services.

Experience

Minimum:

  • 1 – 2 years inbound contact centre
  • Customer service experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • Call centre processes and procedures
  • Customer care and service protocol

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Telephonic / Call skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Following Instructions and Procedures
  • Planning and Organising
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Deciding and Initiating Action

Additional Information

  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Able to work a 45 hour week inclusive of weekends and public holidays on a shift basis including night shift
  • Willing to work additional hours on occasion upon request

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

