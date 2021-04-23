Analyst Developer (Android) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant degree in Information Technology or Software Development

Experience

3-5+ years solid Android software development experience.

3-5 Java & Kotlin development

Android 5+ and Android Studio expertise

Java & Kotlin development

Knowledge

Knowledge of:

New Google API’s and libraries in deprecation, and conversion solution

Using 3rd party libraries.

Good understanding of push notifications and submitting apps to store.

Huawei HMS Ecosystem exposure an advantage

IT systems development processes (SDLC); Application development; Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle; Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

of: UML; Systems analysis and design; System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Skills

Communications Skills

Analytical Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s licence is preferred

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

