BI Developer (Azure/AWS) – Johannesburg – up to R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A South African financial services group and Africa’s biggest lender by assets is on the lookout for a brilliant BI Developer with Azure / AWS.

You will be required to provide technical solutions to the needs of stakeholders by interpreting business requirements, defining technical tasks, engineers’ quality software as well as supporting and troubleshooting technical questions, software, and database issues.

Requirements:

Computer Science/ B. Com Informatics degree

Certification in MS SQL (including SSRS, SSAS and SSIS)

Cloud experience in AWS/ AZURE

Proven expertise with the MS BI Platform SSIS/ SSAS/ SSRS/

Power BI

SQL-server

TSQL

4+ years commercial experience

Ability to translate business requirements and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.

Ability in building databases, data integration solutions, warehouses, and reporting solutions

Ability to write high quality code

Thorough understanding of the responsibilities of the platform, database, API, caching layer, proxies, and other web services used in the system

Reference Number for this position is NN52792 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R800K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

azure

Learn more/Apply for this position