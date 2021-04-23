Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Industry : Financial
Level : Senior
Salary : TBD
Roles / Duties:
- Conduct analysis work on a Project consisting of various initiatives
- The incumbent will work with multiple teams on a number of medium sized initiatives that will be prioritized by a business steering committee. This will be managed as a continuous delivery stream
Qualifications
- Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification
- Certificate or diploma in Business Analysis from an industry recognized training institution
- Relevant certifications associated to the role
Experience
- Sound experience in Business Analysis across systems with multiple integration workstreams, as well as exposure to technical project implementations involving system integrations
- Experienced in Agile and Scrum methodology with associated tool experiences such as Jira would be beneficial
- Ability to understand technical aspects involved such as technical components, e.g. coding, integration standards and API’s
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Agile
- Scrum
- Integration
- API
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric