Business Analyst at QES

Apr 23, 2021

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Industry : Financial
Level : Senior
Salary : TBD

Roles / Duties:

  • Conduct analysis work on a Project consisting of various initiatives
  • The incumbent will work with multiple teams on a number of medium sized initiatives that will be prioritized by a business steering committee. This will be managed as a continuous delivery stream

Qualifications

  • Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification
  • Certificate or diploma in Business Analysis from an industry recognized training institution
  • Relevant certifications associated to the role

Experience

  • Sound experience in Business Analysis across systems with multiple integration workstreams, as well as exposure to technical project implementations involving system integrations
  • Experienced in Agile and Scrum methodology with associated tool experiences such as Jira would be beneficial
  • Ability to understand technical aspects involved such as technical components, e.g. coding, integration standards and API’s

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Integration
  • API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

