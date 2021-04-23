Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Industry : Financial

Level : Senior

Salary : TBD

Roles / Duties:

Conduct analysis work on a Project consisting of various initiatives

The incumbent will work with multiple teams on a number of medium sized initiatives that will be prioritized by a business steering committee. This will be managed as a continuous delivery stream

Qualifications

Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification

Certificate or diploma in Business Analysis from an industry recognized training institution

Relevant certifications associated to the role

Experience

Sound experience in Business Analysis across systems with multiple integration workstreams, as well as exposure to technical project implementations involving system integrations

Experienced in Agile and Scrum methodology with associated tool experiences such as Jira would be beneficial

Ability to understand technical aspects involved such as technical components, e.g. coding, integration standards and API’s

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Agile

Scrum

Integration

API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position