Business Analyst: Insurance at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications which provides effective technology solutions for project and non-project business requirements related to the Bank’s Client, Deposit and Insurance platforms
- Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems
- Continous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software/ application solutions.
Experience
- At least Grade 12 with minimum 5 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Insurance or Retail industry
- Ideally a relevant 3 year tertiary qualification in Business and Information Technology (i.e. B.comm. Information systems) with minimum 3 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Insurance or Retail industry
- A formal tertiary qualification (certificate/ diploma) in Business Analysis would be advantageous.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Knowledge
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT software development life cycle
- business analysis and design
- agile methodologies and processes
- uml and business process modelling (bpm)
- best practices for quality assurance (QA)
- standards and governance
- testing practices
Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Business writing skills
Competencies
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Learning and Researching
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.