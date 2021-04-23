Business Analyst: Insurance at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 23, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications which provides effective technology solutions for project and non-project business requirements related to the Bank’s Client, Deposit and Insurance platforms
  • Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems
  • Continous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software/ application solutions.

Experience

  • At least Grade 12 with minimum 5 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Insurance or Retail industry
  • Ideally a relevant 3 year tertiary qualification in Business and Information Technology (i.e. B.comm. Information systems) with minimum 3 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Insurance or Retail industry
  • A formal tertiary qualification (certificate/ diploma) in Business Analysis would be advantageous.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
    • IT software development life cycle
    • business analysis and design
    • agile methodologies and processes
    • uml and business process modelling (bpm)
    • best practices for quality assurance (QA)
    • standards and governance
    • testing practices

Skills

  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Business writing skills

Competencies

  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Learning and Researching
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Relating and Networking
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

