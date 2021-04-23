Business Analyst: Insurance at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications which provides effective technology solutions for project and non-project business requirements related to the Bank’s Client, Deposit and Insurance platforms

Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems

Continous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software/ application solutions.

Experience

At least Grade 12 with minimum 5 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Insurance or Retail industry

Ideally a relevant 3 year tertiary qualification in Business and Information Technology (i.e. B.comm. Information systems) with minimum 3 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Insurance or Retail industry

A formal tertiary qualification (certificate/ diploma) in Business Analysis would be advantageous.

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Must have detailed knowledge of: IT software development life cycle business analysis and design agile methodologies and processes uml and business process modelling (bpm) best practices for quality assurance (QA) standards and governance testing practices



Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Presentation Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Attention to Detail

Business writing skills

Competencies

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Learning and Researching

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Working with People

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

