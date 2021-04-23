Business Development Specialist

Packaging and the Environment important to you? We are looking for an BSc Engineering Project Manager with a flair for Business Development and a good understanding of the value chain of liquid packaging. This is a position that will change the future of packaging and at the same save the environment. If you have some knowledge of Polymers coupled with an Engineering degree it could add to you being considered. Technology and Innovation is key. Call me for a discussion [Phone Number Removed]; or email a comprehensive copy of your CV [Email Address Removed] #engineering #innovation #businessdevelopment #project #technology #environment #packagingsolutions

Desired Skills:

packaging

Solution Selling

Senior Business Development

Project Manager

liquid packaging

polymers

engineer

value chain

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Manufacturer of intermaterial packaging products and plastics

