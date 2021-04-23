Business Development Specialist

Packaging and the Environment important to you? We are looking for an BSc Engineering Project Manager with a flair for Business Development and a good understanding of the value chain of liquid packaging. This is a position that will change the future of packaging and at the same save the environment. If you have some knowledge of Polymers coupled with an Engineering degree it could add to you being considered. Technology and Innovation is key. Call me for a discussion [Phone Number Removed]; or email a comprehensive copy of your CV [Email Address Removed] #engineering #innovation #businessdevelopment #project #technology #environment #packagingsolutions
Desired Skills:
- packaging
- Solution Selling
- Senior Business Development
- Project Manager
- liquid packaging
- polymers
- engineer
- value chain
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Manufacturer of intermaterial packaging products and plastics
Employer & Job Benefits:
- TCOE