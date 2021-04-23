Business Process Analyst (SAP FI)

JHB North

A massive JSE listed group, the largest of their sort in South Africa, is looking for a Business Process Analyst (SAP FI) to join their highly skilled team.

Job Description:

The candidate will be responsible for translating business needs into technical solutions, including but not limited to:

Maintaining, implementing and enhancing the configuration of the Business Services Systems.

The management of business services projects.

Provide support to members of the IT Department as well as to the end user community.

Minimum Requirements:

Completed Matric

Studying towards a SAP qualification.

SAP FI/FICO experience is essential.

Minimum 5 years’ experience.

