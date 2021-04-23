Credit Controller

Apr 23, 2021

Collections

  • Meeting targets monthly
  • Target / monitor and explain overdue accounts
  • Monitoring customer payment risk.

Documentation

  • Posting of invoices – pod’s – credits notes
  • Sending statements
  • Sending letters / memos if required
  • Information is gathered about development needs
  • Writing out of journals forward to HO for processing

QUERIES / Overdues 30+

  • List overdue’s and queries outstanding
  • Follow up outstanding overdue’s and queries
  • Communication with manager
  • Allocate credit notes
  • Fax documentation to client

General

  • Meets all deadlines
  • Filing according to set standards and procedures
  • Archiving

Safety, Health & Environmental Standards

  • Safety and health problems are identified and reported to the safety rep fo rectifying
  • Hazardous situations are reported or resolved immediately
  • Safety and health equipment is available and ready for use
  • Incidents /accidents are prevented by effective operating of equipment and machinery, and by following health and safety procedures
  • Health and safety procedures are adhered to and updated as laid down by legislation
  • The work area is safe and clean as per company policy

95% Office Bound, 5% Travel

Desired Skills:

  • Kerridge
  • Initiative
  • Confidentiality
  • Customer Skills
  • Credit Control
  • Professionalism
  • Attention to detail
  • Patience
  • Debt Collection
  • Query Resolution

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Tool and Equipment Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

