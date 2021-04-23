Credit Controller

Collections
- Meeting targets monthly
- Target / monitor and explain overdue accounts
- Monitoring customer payment risk.
Documentation
- Posting of invoices – pod’s – credits notes
- Sending statements
- Sending letters / memos if required
- Information is gathered about development needs
- Writing out of journals forward to HO for processing
QUERIES / Overdues 30+
- List overdue’s and queries outstanding
- Follow up outstanding overdue’s and queries
- Communication with manager
- Allocate credit notes
- Fax documentation to client
General
- Meets all deadlines
- Filing according to set standards and procedures
- Archiving
Safety, Health & Environmental Standards
- Safety and health problems are identified and reported to the safety rep fo rectifying
- Hazardous situations are reported or resolved immediately
- Safety and health equipment is available and ready for use
- Incidents /accidents are prevented by effective operating of equipment and machinery, and by following health and safety procedures
- Health and safety procedures are adhered to and updated as laid down by legislation
- The work area is safe and clean as per company policy
95% Office Bound, 5% Travel
Desired Skills:
- Kerridge
- Initiative
- Confidentiality
- Customer Skills
- Credit Control
- Professionalism
- Attention to detail
- Patience
- Debt Collection
- Query Resolution
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Tool and Equipment Company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus