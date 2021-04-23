Customer Master Data Controller at Massmart

Summary
FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Update and maintain customer data
- Maintain and correct master data
Data analysis
- Correct duplicate profiles and maintain a single record for a customer
- Verify data if contact details are different before merging records or amending records
- Identify and correct incorrect and incomplete customer recordsAction data governance criteria
- Action the archiving of customer records based on the archiving criteria provided
- Action changes to account groups
Protection of personal information
- Adhere to the protection of personal information (POPI) act related to the collection, storage, usage and destruction of customer information
- Share data only to authorized staff and capture who data is shared with, date shared and for what purpose
Handle customer master data requests
- Correct master data based on requests from stores, head office and the online teams
- Creation of customer profile, trade and staff accounts
General filing and administration
- Carry out general filing as required
- File confidential information securely or shred
Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position
- Matric / Grade 12
- Solid SAP experience
- Relevant tertiary qualifications or diploma will be an advantage
- Retail experience Analytical skills
- Solid excel knowledge Computer literate
Competencies & Skills
- Excellent analytical ability
- Attention to detail
- Planning and organizing tasks, resources and activities
- Professional judgment and decision making
- Flexibility to professionally adapt to changing demands
- Medium level analytical and technical ability
- Effective time management skills with the ability to priorities tasks
- Good team player
- Results driven
- Open and honest communication
- Value diversity
- Live the Massbuild values
- Pursue learning opportunities and self-development
- Self-starter with high energy levels
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Excel
- Debtors
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Retail
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma