Customer Master Data Controller at Massmart

Apr 23, 2021

Summary

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Update and maintain customer data

  • Maintain and correct master data

Data analysis

  • Correct duplicate profiles and maintain a single record for a customer
  • Verify data if contact details are different before merging records or amending records
  • Identify and correct incorrect and incomplete customer recordsAction data governance criteria
  • Action the archiving of customer records based on the archiving criteria provided
  • Action changes to account groups

Protection of personal information

  • Adhere to the protection of personal information (POPI) act related to the collection, storage, usage and destruction of customer information
  • Share data only to authorized staff and capture who data is shared with, date shared and for what purpose

Handle customer master data requests

  • Correct master data based on requests from stores, head office and the online teams
  • Creation of customer profile, trade and staff accounts

General filing and administration

  • Carry out general filing as required
  • File confidential information securely or shred

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Solid SAP experience
  • Relevant tertiary qualifications or diploma will be an advantage
  • Retail experience Analytical skills
  • Solid excel knowledge Computer literate

Competencies & Skills

  • Excellent analytical ability
  • Attention to detail
  • Planning and organizing tasks, resources and activities
  • Professional judgment and decision making
  • Flexibility to professionally adapt to changing demands
  • Medium level analytical and technical ability
  • Effective time management skills with the ability to priorities tasks
  • Good team player
  • Results driven
  • Open and honest communication
  • Value diversity
  • Live the Massbuild values
  • Pursue learning opportunities and self-development
  • Self-starter with high energy levels

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Excel
  • Debtors

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Retail
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

