Developer .NET (Back-end) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.
Experience
- 3 years’ proven development experience
- Completed a relevant systems analysis and design course (or equivalent)
Minimum
- C# or VB.Net (3+ years)
- SQL (T-SQL, 3+ years)
- Windows Services (multi-threaded)
- Web Services
- OD Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA (Service-oriented architecture)
Ideal
- WCF (Windows Communications Foundation)
- WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML
- MVC or MVVM Design Pattern
- Powershell
- UML
- IIS
- .Net Core
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.