ecommerce and sales at Chavda International Pty Ltd

Various positions available

long working hours 7.30 am to 5.30 pm

Portuguese speaking and ecommerce an advantage

apply at [Email Address Removed] with below questions answered

Please answer the below questions

Pre interview questions:

Are you currently employed? If so, what is your notice period?

What is your current salary?

What is the salary expectation? What is the minimum salary you would accept?

Could you please attach a copy of your current or last payslip?

Are you willing to work overtime should the need arise? E.g. working after working hours and Saturdays.

Our office hours are Monday to Thursday From 7:30 to 5:30 with 1 hour lunch, Friday 7:30 to 4:30 with half an hour lunch. Are these hours ok with you?

We are based in Sandton please see below in signature our office address. Is the distance okay with you?

Are you able to type faster than 40 to 55 words per minute? (Typing speed test will be

carried out) this is the most important

Please have a look at our corporate video on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

E – Commerce

typing

excel

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

