EE Operations Analyst/Portfolio Admin

You’ve experienced all the technicalities that go into fund administration and you’re ready for an end to end role.

Is this you?

You know what it takes to run with all the various aspects of fund administration from pricing to reporting and you still love doing admin but you want more, something more technical and something with more responsibility, this is where you want to go.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll take on the full end to end administration process including daily reconciliations, cash management, daily performance reporting on individual performance, month end performance figures including valuation of all products, provide investment team with position reports and attribution analysis, monthly fund summary reports, deal with investors regarding fund queries and get involved in streamlining processes.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be joining a small, 15 people strong asset manager with a unique investment philosophy which has made them very successful, winning 4 Raging Bull awards and a Morningstar award over the past 3 years. They’ve recently embarked on a merger which has set them up for growth and transformation. Even with this change they will strive to maintain their boutique like culture and work environment which has made them an incredible company to work for. You’ll be based in beautiful new offices in the Cape Town CBD with a view of the harbour.

What you’ll need

You’ll be taking on a nice technical end to end role supporting highly qualified team members so a completed degree is a must as well as 2-5 years solid investment admin experience with pricing and valuation experience. Experience gained in asset management is first prize.

What you’ll get

An above market salary is offered and even through some crazy times, they’ve paid great bonusses that just keep growing year on year. This is your opportunity to stand out and do what you love at a company where more people get promoted than what they resign. You’ll report into a young and dynamic COO who will guide and mentor you.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette Du Preez on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

investment

Admin

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

