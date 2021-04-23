Electrical Engineer

Apr 23, 2021

Our client in the mining industry, has an EE opportunity available for an Electrical Engineer. This position will be based in the Northern Cape area.

Requirements:

  • National Diploma (NQF Level 6) in Electrical Engineering (Essential)
  • BDegree / BTech Degree (NQF Level 7) in Electrical Engineering (Recommended)
  • Government Certificate of Competency (Mines and Works) in Engineering (Essential)
  • Post Graduate Qualification in MBA / MBL / MDP or ARM Management / Leadership equivalent (Recommended)
  • Minimum of five (5) years operational Engineering and production experience within a mining and plant environment (Essential)
  • Minimum of two (2) years management experience with GCC in a plant area (Essential) (Total of eight (8) years’ experience required, of which some can run concurrent)
  • Computer literacy
    • MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint (Intermediate user)
    • Discipline specific programmes
    • MS Projects
    • JD Edwards
    • Achiever
    • Isometrix
  • Legal Appointment: 2.13.3.1
  • Valid code B / EB driver’s licence (Essential)

KPAs:

  • To manage and coordinate all the engineering activities as per assigned section/plant and ensure that the legal responsibility as required by statutory requirements are adhered to
  • Budget and cost control
  • Sectional / functional services organisational structure
  • Contractor management
  • Manage Engineering workshop facilities
  • Engineer operations process and systems
  • Capital projects and expansions

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

