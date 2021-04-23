Electrical Engineer

Our client in the mining industry, has an EE opportunity available for an Electrical Engineer. This position will be based in the Northern Cape area.

Requirements:

National Diploma (NQF Level 6) in Electrical Engineering (Essential)

BDegree / BTech Degree (NQF Level 7) in Electrical Engineering (Recommended)

Government Certificate of Competency (Mines and Works) in Engineering (Essential)

Post Graduate Qualification in MBA / MBL / MDP or ARM Management / Leadership equivalent (Recommended)

Minimum of five (5) years operational Engineering and production experience within a mining and plant environment (Essential)

Minimum of two (2) years management experience with GCC in a plant area (Essential) (Total of eight (8) years’ experience required, of which some can run concurrent)

in a plant area (Essential) Computer literacy

MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint (Intermediate user)



Discipline specific programmes



MS Projects



JD Edwards



Achiever



Isometrix

Legal Appointment: 2.13.3.1

Valid code B / EB driver’s licence (Essential)

KPAs:

To manage and coordinate all the engineering activities as per assigned section/plant and ensure that the legal responsibility as required by statutory requirements are adhered to

Budget and cost control

Sectional / functional services organisational structure

Contractor management

Manage Engineering workshop facilities

Engineer operations process and systems

Capital projects and expansions

