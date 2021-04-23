Our client in the mining industry, has an EE opportunity available for an Electrical Engineer. This position will be based in the Northern Cape area.
Requirements:
- National Diploma (NQF Level 6) in Electrical Engineering (Essential)
- BDegree / BTech Degree (NQF Level 7) in Electrical Engineering (Recommended)
- Government Certificate of Competency (Mines and Works) in Engineering (Essential)
- Post Graduate Qualification in MBA / MBL / MDP or ARM Management / Leadership equivalent (Recommended)
- Minimum of five (5) years operational Engineering and production experience within a mining and plant environment (Essential)
- Minimum of two (2) years management experience with GCC in a plant area (Essential) (Total of eight (8) years’ experience required, of which some can run concurrent)
- Computer literacy
- MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint (Intermediate user)
- Discipline specific programmes
- MS Projects
- JD Edwards
- Achiever
- Isometrix
- Legal Appointment: 2.13.3.1
- Valid code B / EB driver’s licence (Essential)
KPAs:
- To manage and coordinate all the engineering activities as per assigned section/plant and ensure that the legal responsibility as required by statutory requirements are adhered to
- Budget and cost control
- Sectional / functional services organisational structure
- Contractor management
- Manage Engineering workshop facilities
- Engineer operations process and systems
- Capital projects and expansions
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.