Facilities Manager – Property – Sandton at The Focus Group

Reports to Senior Facilities Manager
Effective planning, management, and monitoring of all aspects related to the Facilities Management of the assigned site to ensure that quality standards are maintained and continually improved. To ensure strong customer relationships are built and expectations are met and managed.
Responsible for:
• Executing policies and work procedures for the technical, client-facing, and retail-related facility functions on the assigned site and to ensure good corporate governance is maintained.
• Assume overall accountability for, planning, scheduling, monitoring, and executing all maintenance-related aspects, building information management systems, planned inspections and auditing of buildings.
• Be accountable for the management of the operational activities of the various disciplines including but not limited to staff management, financial management, and budgeting as well as any other related management issues.
- Administration & Management of Portfolio
- Occupational Health and Safety
- Financial Budgeting and Cost Control
- Utility & Energy Management and Control
- Risk Management
- Technical Support and Service
- Maintenance of Building Assets
Requirements;
- Matric (Must)
- Ndip or degree related to facilities and infrastructure management
Experience:
- 3-5 years’ experience in Facilities within a corporate environment
- Retail experience is considered an advantageous
- Must have own transport.
- Must be prepared to do Stand By