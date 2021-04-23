Facilities Manager – Property – Sandton at The Focus Group

Reports to Senior Facilities Manager

Effective planning, management, and monitoring of all aspects related to the Facilities Management of the assigned site to ensure that quality standards are maintained and continually improved. To ensure strong customer relationships are built and expectations are met and managed.

Responsible for:

• Executing policies and work procedures for the technical, client-facing, and retail-related facility functions on the assigned site and to ensure good corporate governance is maintained.

• Assume overall accountability for, planning, scheduling, monitoring, and executing all maintenance-related aspects, building information management systems, planned inspections and auditing of buildings.

• Be accountable for the management of the operational activities of the various disciplines including but not limited to staff management, financial management, and budgeting as well as any other related management issues.

Administration & Management of Portfolio

Occupational Health and Safety

Financial Budgeting and Cost Control

Utility & Energy Management and Control

Risk Management

Technical Support and Service

Maintenance of Building Assets

Requirements;

Matric (Must)

Ndip or degree related to facilities and infrastructure management

Experience:

3-5 years’ experience in Facilities within a corporate environment

Retail experience is considered an advantageous

Must have own transport.

Must be prepared to do Stand By

Learn more/Apply for this position