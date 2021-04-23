Finance Administrator (FTC/31 March 2024) MRU

A Finance Administrator (Fixed Term Contract – ends 31 March 2024) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s MatCH Research Unit (MRU) in Durban – Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Background

MRU is a division of the Wits Health Consortium under the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the University of the Witwatersrand. We are committed to supporting the millennium development goals aimed at gender equity, maternal and child health and combatting HIV.

These guide our work which focuses on sexual and reproductive health with research being conducted in microbicides, barrier methods, service integration, and contraception. We conduct clinical, behavioral, operations and implementation science research and support health systems strengthening including capacity building and technical support

Main purpose of the job

To provide financial, administrative and clerical support to MatCH Research Units financial, procurement and operations functions

Location

MRU Durban – Commercial City Research Site

Key performance areas

Finance Administration

Procurement Administration

Participant Reimbursement

Meetings and Travel Management

Compliance

Health and Safety

General Administration

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12

Valid Driver’s license

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Experience in working in a donor-funded organization/NGO or project-based environment

Exceptional organizational and administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Order and systematic approach to tasks

Thorough with attention to detail

Able to prioritize own workload and meet deadlines

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Able to maintain confidentiality and act tactfully

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 2 years relevant experience in Administration and Procurement

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 03 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Learn more/Apply for this position