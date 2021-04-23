Finance and Supply Chain at HR Performance Technologies

  • Seeking a Financial Manager for a Small & Thriving Business
  • Minimum qualifications required is Bcom Accounting/ Finance
  • Candidate must have knowledge of the following
  • Strong Financial Managment
  • Management of Books for 2 co’s
  • Strong Knowledge of Accounting Systems
  • 3rd Party Management i.e. Investors, Loans
  • SAIPA Accreditation
  • Strong AFS Knowledge
  • Minimum of five years experience

Supply Chain Role will Include

  • Co-ordination of and execution of PO’s and SO’s
  • Document control
  • Supplier/Customer Communication
  • Small elements of purchase and buying

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Accounting
  • financial accounting management
  • Financial Reporting Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Supply Chain Control

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • South African Institute of Professional Accountant

Learn more/Apply for this position