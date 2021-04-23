Finance and Supply Chain at HR Performance Technologies

- Seeking a Financial Manager for a Small & Thriving Business
- Minimum qualifications required is Bcom Accounting/ Finance
- Candidate must have knowledge of the following
- Strong Financial Managment
- Management of Books for 2 co’s
- Strong Knowledge of Accounting Systems
- 3rd Party Management i.e. Investors, Loans
- SAIPA Accreditation
- Strong AFS Knowledge
- Minimum of five years experience
Supply Chain Role will Include
- Co-ordination of and execution of PO’s and SO’s
- Document control
- Supplier/Customer Communication
- Small elements of purchase and buying
Desired Skills:
- Financial Accounting
- financial accounting management
- Financial Reporting Management
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Supply Chain Control
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Professional Accountant